These "Calm Down & Enjoy The Ride" Memes Are Trolling Trump's New Year's Tweet

On New Year's Day, we tend to look back over the past year and reflect on the joy it brought us and the lessons it taught us. But we can also look forward with a hopeful vision of what the next year will bring — and, of course, post about it on social media. Or, sometimes we just call out the “haters” instead. In his tweet on Jan. 1, President Donald Trump opted for the latter, telling his critics to just "calm down and enjoy the ride." As you can guess, Twitter had feelings and responded with “calm down and enjoy the ride" memes that are kicking off the president's year with an epic holiday trolling session. How festive!

If you're not sure why your Twitter feed is suddenly full of videos of the Titanic sinking or dumpsters aflame, it all started this morning with President Donald Trump wishing everyone a happy New Year in his particular style — in other words, via Twitter, in all caps, and with clear dig at his critics and perceived opponents in the "fake news media." Elite Daily reached out to the White House for comment, but did not immediately hear back. The tweet read,

HAPPY NEW YEAR TO EVERYONE, INCLUDING THE HATERS AND THE FAKE NEWS MEDIA! 2019 WILL BE A FANTASTIC YEAR FOR THOSE NOT SUFFERING FROM TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME. JUST CALM DOWN AND ENJOY THE RIDE, GREAT THINGS ARE HAPPENING FOR OUR COUNTRY!

However, the tweet may not have assuaged anyone who disagrees with the president’s fears or inspired any holiday spirit. However, it definitely inspired some memes — and the results are absolute trolling excellence.

For some folks, "enjoy the ride" immediately called to mind various epic disasters over the course of history, while others pointed pointed out how uncomfortable the language is coming from someone who was caught on camera talking about touching women inappropriately and without consent in the infamous Access Hollywood tape. (In a statement the time, Trump characterized his words as "locker room banter" and later apologized for his comments, saying they "don’t reflect who I am.") However, most of the memes shared a common theme that these words may come back to haunt the president in the future, as the authors took advantage of this opportunity to remind him about the investigation that's still ongoing into his campaign's possible collusion with Russia in the 2016 election, and the general upheaval of his presidency. And that's not to mention the challenges and investigations he may face in a few days when the the gavel changes hands in the House of Representatives and Democrats regain subpoena power in that branch of government.

Like I said, Twitter had feelings, as evidenced by these memes where folks did not feel any need to hold back — at all.

Some people immediately thought of the phrase "going down with the ship."

Or how they learned to "calm down and enjoy the ride."

It's fine. Everything's fine.

Some people's minds went to very specific places... and people.

And of course, there was the requisite Bird Box meme.

Because nothing can happen now without at least one Bird Box reference, right? When did this movie take over our lives? Listen, I don't make the rules, I just write about them.

From the looks of these memes, were are on our way to another divisive but creative year. But at least with our meme game staying so strong, we can can count on getting a few laughs in, too, right? I guess all that's left to say about this is, well, Happy New Year!