These Photos Of Selena Gomez & Her Sister At The ‘Frozen 2’ Premiere Are So Cute

Frozen 2 is one of the most highly anticipated releases for Disney fans in 2019. Ahead of the animated film's release in theaters nationwide on Nov, 12, the Frozen 2 premiere was held at the Dolby Theatre on Nov. 7 in Hollywood. Though everyone is looking forward to the film, these adorable photos of Selena Gomez and her sister at the Frozen 2 premiere are sure to will tide you over until the movie release.

Gomez brought her little sister, Grace Teefey, to the Frozen 2 premiere and IMHO, the two sisters totally stole the show. Gomez and her sister Gracie were styled by Kate Young and wore floral dresses and feathered capes from Marc Jacobs. According to E! News, the capes cost $12,00. The feathery ensembles are on point, looking like they could realistically have stepped out of the animated film and onto the red carpet.

Gomez posted to her Instagram, showing off the adorable photos of her and Gracie, saying, "hope I'm officially the best big sissy ever now... she was LIVING her best life!! Frozen 2 was amazing!!!" Can you think of any luckier little kid than Gracie? The photos of these two taken at the premiere speak to their relationship, and it's the cutest thing you may have ever seen.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The sparkly capes are totally out of a fantasy film and they are perfect on the two cuties.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Obviously, you can't expect Gracie to attend the premiere with her superstar sister and not want to get a photo with Anna, Elsa, and Olaf.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Gomez recently said she's been "super, super single for two years" in a recent interview with The Zach Sang Show, and Selena looks like she's enjoying the single life and loving her time being the big sister with Gracie.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Disney's Frozen 2 will release on Nov. 22, but you can start prepping by getting the cutest Elsa and Anna inspired merch to celebrate. For instance, Converse released Frozen 2 sneakers. And there is a slew of other Frozen 2 merch you can snap up before the release of the movie, too. Pop Sockets recently released a Frozen 2 line that features online exclusive designs with Anna, Elsa, and Olaf. You can grab a bag of Frozen 2 themed jelly beans from Jelly Belly that have five "jeweled" flavors.

Jelly Belly

And finally, if you really want to go all out, Columbia has a Disney collaboration for Frozen 2 that is going to launch on Nov. 15 online and in-stores, just in time to get an Anna-inspired cape to sport this winter.

The movie is set to follow Elsa as she tries to discover why she was "born with magical powers," according to Disney's website. There is something threatening the kingdom, but I'm sure she will work it all out with her friends Anna, Kristoff, Olaf, and Sven.

Even though I know most fans can't wait for the movie to hit theaters, it's super heart-warming to see these adorable pics of Selena Gomez and her sister Gracie having such a blast at the Hollywood premiere. You can also satisfy your Frozen 2 anticipation by listening to the teaser of the new song, "Into The Unknown." If you can't handle the countdown, just remember, it's coming this month and there isn't much longer to wait. Personally, I just want to see Sven's adorable reindeer face and I can't wait to try to replicate the amazing capes that Gomez and her sister Gracie wore. Totally adorbs.