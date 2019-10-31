There's something tantalizing about the prospect of two exes getting back together. But Selena Gomez's response to those Samuel Krost dating rumors makes it super clear that the "Lose You To Love Me" singer is still supes single. On Oct. 30, the day after she was spotted getting dinner with Krost, she gave her followers an update on her relationship status via Instagram Stories. "I am not dating anyone. I've been single for two years," she wrote in pale pink text over a black background. "I'm on God's timing not mine."

Gomez could have just been giving her fans a casual update on her relationship status, but she was more likely responding to recent rumors of a possible reunion between her and Krost after the two were reportedly both spotted dining at New York City's La Esquina on Oct. 29. To be fair, the two reportedly weren't even dining together at the restaurant. Entertainment Tonight reports that Gomez arrived with her friends, while Krost also came with his own friends. Sounds more like a random run-in with an ex than anything else, if you ask me.

For those of you who missed the memo, Entertainment Tonight reports Gomez was reportedly romantically linked to Krost (a Fyre Festival booker turned streetwear designer) from November of 2015 to early 2016.

While she might not be falling for Krost a second time, Gomez recently made it clear that she is open to finding love with a special someone these days.

"I've been super, super single for two years and I want to know what that love will look like next for me," she said during an Oct. 25 appearance on The Zach Sang Show. "I want it to be real and I don't want it to be codependent, or messy, or lack of communication. When you get older, you find people who are actually right for you, that are actually on the same wavelength."

When Gomez does enter that next relationship, she doesn't plan on holding anything back. "I think girls can sometimes be scared of that, because we’re viewed as crazy or needy or overthinking things or dramatic," she continued. "I understand sometimes, but I love being a girl and I love having the emotions I have, falling super deep and being passionate. It’s just about containing it and channeling it in the right areas.”

Listen to Gomez's complete interview with Sang for yourself here:

Zach Sang Show on YouTube

Here's to hoping she finds someone who truly appreciates her for who she is.