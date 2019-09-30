It was not just the heartwarming sisterhood, cool ice powers, or goofy snowman sidekick that made Frozen a massive hit back in 2013. A big part of the movie's success was how massive and catchy its soundtrack was. Original songs like "Do You Want to Build a Snowman?" and "For the First Time in Forever" became instant classics, but of course, nothing could touch the pop-culture power of "Let It Go." When Frozen 2 was announced, fans eagerly anticipated what would be the new big breakout song, and now they finally know. Frozen 2's song "Into the Unknown" is Elsa's big, belt-y successor to "Let It Go," so obviously it's a total banger.

The full soundtrack information for Frozen 2 was released on Monday, Sept. 30, and as a special bonus treat for fans, Disney also shared a first listen of Idina Menzel's new power anthem "Into the Unknown." A short clip accompanying the new song, Grand Pabbie instructs Elsa to journey to the enchanted lands to learn the truth about her past. As Elsa accepts this quest alongside Anna, Kristoff, Olaf, and Sven, she bursts into song about traveling into the unknown.

Much like "Let It Go," the new "Into the Unknown" is a tour de force for Broadway legend Idina Menzel, as she belts the track's title phrase with powerful, soaring vocals. Hear the new song for yourself in the video below:

Walt Disney Animation Studios on YouTube

That's not the only taste of new music that Disney has gifted Frozen fans. You can also listen to this snippet of "Into the Unknown" on Spotify, along with 30-second snippets of two other new tracks. In "The Next Right Thing," Kristen Bell sings as Anna, who is resolving to focus on doing good deeds, and in "When I Am Older," Josh Gad delivers a singsongy ditty in which Olaf explains away his confusion.

Those are just tiny tastes of the new Frozen 2 music; the upcoming movie definitely has so much more in store when its full soundtrack drops. Fans will be able to buy and stream the Frozen 2 soundtrack on Nov. 15, a week ahead of the movie's premiere, per Entertainment Weekly. The full track list also reveals a song by Evan Rachel Wood (who's voicing Elsa and Anna's mother Queen Iduna), an ensemble number, and a continuation of Kristoff's reindeer-loving song by Jonathan Groff.

“All is Found” – Evan Rachel Wood “Some Things Never Change” – Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad, and Jonathan Groff “Into the Unknown” – Idina Menzel (featuring AURORA) “When I Am Older” – Josh Gad “Reindeer(s) are Better than People (Cont.)” – Jonathan Groff “Lost in the Woods” – Jonathan Groff “Show Yourself” – Idina Menzel and Evan Rachel Wood “The Next Right Thing” – Kristen Bell “Into the Unknown” – Panic! at the Disco (end credits) “All is Found” – Kacey Musgraves (end credits) “Lost in the Woods” – Weezer (end credits)

Perhaps most excitingly, the soundtrack listing also reveals three major artists are covering the new songs for the film's end credits. In the first Frozen, Demi Lovato held this honor by covering "Let It Go." This time around, Panic! at the Disco will rework Idina Menzel's big number, Kacey Musgraves will take on Evan Rachel Wood's solo, and Weezer will reinterpret Jonathan Groff's solo number.

Frozen 2 will hit theaters on Nov. 22.