Another year, another royal wedding. This time, Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston tied the knot in a stunning ceremony at St George's Chapel in front of guests such as the Queen, Prince Harry, and more. The photos are absolutely everything, but some may feel familiar to you. You wouldn't be wrong if the photos of Prince Harry at Lady Gabriella's wedding are giving you déjà vu, either, because St. George's Chapel is the same place he and Meghan Markle got married one year ago on May 19, 2018.

According to People, Lady Gabriella, the daughter of the Queen's cousin Prince Michael of Kent, and Kingston got married in the chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday, May 18 — just one day shy of Harry and Markle's wedding anniversary. Apparently, Prince Harry wasn't even expected to attend since he has a newborn son, but he was reportedly influenced by the fact that the wedding venue is so close to his new home of Frogmore Cottage, which People reports is on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Seen walking with Prince Michael's daughter-in-law, Sophie Winkleman, to Lady Gabriella's wedding ceremony, he sported a traditional black blazer, dark-colored pants, and black shoes. Bringing the look to life with a splash of color, he added a light blue tie and a navy-colored vest.

Major, major déjà vu vibes, am I right? While the looks are definitely different than what Prince Harry sported on his big day, the photos have me thinking of when those same streets were filled with members of the public as he and Markle swapped nuptials. It's wild to think about how fast that year has gone by, TBH.

So, naturally you might be wondering where Markle was for Lady Gabriella's big day, right? Well, according to Town & Country, she was at home tending to their newborn son, Archie.

It's really a wonder Prince Harry even made it to the event, considering how wrapped up he's been with their baby boy. While speaking to reporters on May 6, Harry suggested that he'd been in newborn bliss since their son arrived earlier that day. "As every father and parent would say, your baby is absolutely amazing,” he said in a video shared to the Sussex Instagram account. “But this little thing is absolutely to die for, so I’m just over the moon.”

On May 14, The Daily Mail reported that Prince Harry "hinted" he might be suffering from a serious lack of sleep, which seems like another reason he'd opt out of the ceremony. Fortunately, Archie seems to have good temperament otherwise. In her first interview after giving birth, Markle told reporters that their son has "the sweetest temperament" and is "really calm." Prince Harry added, "Parenting is amazing. It’s only been two and a half days, but we’re just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy." He went on to say that he's ecstatic to spend time with Archie as he "slowly, slowly starts to grow up."

All together now: Aww!

They've really come a long way in just one year. Before we know it, little Archie will be making more public appearances, and that's something I'd love to see.