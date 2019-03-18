It’s been just about three months since sources close to the royal family revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would be leaving Kensington Palace to live in Frogmore Cottage at Windsor Castle. But with Meghan’s pregnancy reaching its end, lots of people are wondering how long it’ll be before she and Harry will make the big move. So, when will Meghan and Harry move out of Kensington Palace? According to a new report from Entertainment Tonight, the royal couple is moving really soon!

In a March 18 report, a royal source told ET that Harry and Meghan are "due to move into Frogmore Cottage, provided the renovation works are complete in the next few weeks." Elite Daily reached out to Kensington Palace for comment, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

According to ET’s royal source, Harry and Meghan’s new home "will include an eco-friendly green energy unit.” Additionally, the home will also have "two conservatory extensions and extensive landscaping so baby Sussex will have privacy."

So, there’s plenty of room for Harry and Meghan’s bundle of joy. According to ET’s source, both royals are really excited to be parents.

"The couple is really excited about the impending birth," the source says. "Windsor was the perfect fit for Harry and Meghan. The 10-bedroom house has more space for children when they expand their family and of course has a special place in their hearts."

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Speaking of Baby Sussex, ET’s source also talked about how Meghan is doing during this late stage of her pregnancy.

"The baby is due in four to five weeks' time and Meghan is feeling great," the source says. "Meghan previously told well-wishers their firstborn is due end of April, early May and last week shared 'They’re nearly there' at a Buckingham Palace reception."

So exciting! I’m sure Harry and Meghan simply can’t wait for Baby Sussex to arrive! No wonder they’re moving house so soon and getting everything all set up for the baby’s arrival.

ET actually reported on the couple’s move to Frogmore Cottage back in December 2018 when a royal source explained the reasons behind the move.

"The move to Windsor will allow them to raise their children away from the prying eyes of the paparazzi," ET’s royal source explained at the time. "Naturally, Harry doesn't want to live in his brother's shadow for the rest of his life. Their lives are also moving in different directions as William prepares to be king one day."

And another source for ET told the outlet in November 2018 that Harry and Meghan hope Frogmore allows for room to expand their family as well as open up some space for Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, to spend more time with them.

"Meghan and Harry love the country and their current home at Nottingham Cottage was too small with their expanding family," the source said at the time. "The new property will have 10 bedrooms and a nursery as Meghan and Harry grow their family and plenty of room for Meghan's mother, Doria [Ragland], to spend time with them."

Overall, it sounds like Harry and Meghan have pretty much everything in order, which is great to hear! I’m sure they’ll love living at Frogmore.