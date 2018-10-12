Royal family members gathered on Oct. 12 to celebrate Prince Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding at Windsor Castle — but two kids stole the show. Those kids are obviously Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who are total wedding pros at this point. In fact, the photos of Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Princess Eugenie's wedding prove how great they're getting at this whole "wedding" thing.

When you think about it, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince George, 5, have attended a handful of weddings throughout the past few years. Just last month, the royal kiddos attended the wedding of Sophie Carter, one of Kate Middleton's close friends. According to People, Prince George acted like "the leader of the pack" at the gathering. Again, he's a total wedding pro at this point — so what did you expect?

Before Sophie Carter's wedding, Prince George and Princess Charlotte were part of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 2018 nuptials. That's not it, though. Before that, they were involved in Pippa Middleton's 2017 big day. That's a lot of weddings, and it's safe to say the royal siblings know exactly what they're doing by now.

At Princess Eugenie's wedding, Princess Charlotte was a bridesmaid and Prince George was a page boy, per People. However, the photos of them at the event show just how important their attendance was.

Apparently, Princess Charlotte and Prince George arrived at the wedding in a car with their cousins. As you can see, Princess Charlotte has "the royal wave" down pat.

There they are! The royal wedding experts arrived at Windsor Castle and posed for the camera.

Sure, a few royal kiddos took a tumble on their way to the castle — but Princess Charlotte kept her cool.

How adorable, am I right?

Some of you might remember Savannah Phillips, Prince George and Princess Charlotte's older cousin, who went viral during the Queen's birthday party in June 2018. The 7-year-old famously covered Prince George's mouth during the National Anthem — and she was back in action at Princess Eugenie's big day.

A few other cousins that attended the royal wedding with Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and Savannah included Mia Tindall, Isla Phillips, and Maud Windsor, per People. Between all of the royal nuptials that've taken place throughout the past few years, it's safe to say that these cousins have perfected the whole "bridal party" thing.

Still, there's no doubt in my mind that Princess Charlotte and Prince George stole the show at Princess Eugenie's big day. By now, the royal siblings have perfected the royal wedding protocol, and are setting examples for other wedding attendees. For instance, at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding, Princess Charlotte reportedly took charge. According to a People insider, the 3-year-old "was really organized" and "really sweet."

Based off the photos from Princess Eugenie's wedding, it looks like Princess Charlotte acted the same way. Between waving to the public, walking down the isle, and fulfilling their roles as a page boy and a bridesmaid, these siblings had it under control.