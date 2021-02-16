Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans look a little different this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn't mean there's no fun to be had. Though the annual Mardi Gras festivities in New Orleans were officially canceled, Popeyes is still letting the good times roll by transforming its restaurants into stationary Mardi Gras parade floats. With colorful illustrations and 3D sculptures, these photos of Popeyes restaurants decorated like Mardi Gras floats will make you feel like you're right on the parade route.

With a name like Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, the chain really had no choice but to help keep the spirit of Mardi Gras alive on Tuesday, Feb. 16. With three specially decorated restaurants meant to bring the spirit of the annual parade to the city, the brand hired out-of-work Mardi Gras artists in New Orleans to design the restaurants, according to an email from the Popeyes to Elite Daily.

The three NOLA Popeyes locations all feature unique decorations with traditional colors of Mardi Gras: purple, green, and gold. One restaurant boasts a special tribute to COVID-19 personnel, with a mural that reads, "Saluting our front-line workers," along portraits of different front-line workers, like medical professionals. To really bring the Mardi Gras vibes, this location even has live musicians.

Another Popeyes restaurant is decorated with oversized 3D busts of the iconic jesters of Mardi Gras, with images of the jester hats and flowers donning the building. The third restaurant has a mural celebrating jazz artists with colorful 3D musical notes, beads, and even a saxophone. Even though the "floats" are stationary, they'll still give you those Mardi Gras ~vibes~:

Courtesy of Popeyes

Courtesy of Popeyes

Courtesy of Popeyes

To add to the Fat Tuesday festivities, customers who purchase a small drink at Popeyes will receive a limited-edition Mardi Gras cup with festive sayings like, “It’s just Tuesday everywhere else,” “Battered, Breaded & Beaded.” and “Laissez les bons temps rouler.” Since the deal is only available at participating stores nationwide while supplies last, you'll want to use Popeyes' store locator to find a restaurant near you. If you're more into the "floats," though, you can check out other iterations of stationary Mardi Gras floats that went up all around New Orleans.

It's not clear how long the Popeyes will stay transformed into "floats," but if the photos of the festive locations have you needing a Popeyes run, make sure to follow the coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)as of Dec. 31. They include washing and sanitizing your hands, wearing a face mask, and maintaining distance from other people.

