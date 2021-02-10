There’s a new sandwich in town, and this time it isn’t made with chicken. Popeyes is launching a brand-new menu item, the Cajun Flounder Sandwich, and it’s a twist on the legendary Chicken Sandwich. If you're curious enough to try Popeyes’ Cajun Flounder Fish Sandwich, the Cajun bite is making its debut so soon.

Straying from the chicken sandwich wars, Popeye is launching the new Cajun Flounder Sandwich nationwide on Thursday, Feb. 11, according to an email from the chain to Elite Daily. Inspired by the successful Chicken Sandwich, which launched in August 2019, Popeyes' Cajun Flounder Sandwich is the first-ever fish sandwich from the company, and it features a light and flaky Pacific-caught flounder filet seasoned with a blend of mild and spicy Cajun seasoning. The fish comes on a buttery toasted brioche bun with barrel cured pickles and Popeyes’ legacy tartar sauce. Sound familiar? That's because the fish and the tartar sauce are the only ingredients that differ from the fan-favorite Chicken Sandwich, and you can grab one for $4.49.

If you're not so sure about the fish 'wich, Popeyes is offering Sandwich Insurance for 15 cents for online and app orders on Thursday, Feb. 11. So, if you want to try the Cajun Flounder Sandwich but don’t end up liking it, Popeyes will give you a free Chicken Sandwich to replace it. Unfortunately, if you wait to try it after the launch day, you won’t be able to get the insurance policy. You also won't be able to score insurance through the drive-thru or in-person, so make sure you plan accordingly.

When you place a delivery order online or through the Popeyes app on iOS or the Popeyes app for Android, you can even score some deals. First up, there's a free delivery deal with your order of $10 or more, and there's also a new digital order customer deal, which will get you $2 off your order of $10 or more.

When ordering the new fish sandwich from Popeyes, keep in mind the coronavirus safety guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for deliveries and takeout as of Dec. 31. It's best to order delivery or curbside pickup where possible, but if you are going into the store, remember to practice social distancing. When you're out, wear a face mask at all times and wash or sanitize your hands frequently. If you opt for delivery, make sure you throw away excess packaging and wash your hands before digging in.

