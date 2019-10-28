Popeyes' Chicken Sandwich Is Coming Back Soon, So Mark Your Calendar

It's the moment everyone has been waiting for. Well, at least everyone who was bringing their own bun to create a chicken sandwich when Popeyes infamously ran out of its new menu item will be happy to hear the good news. The fried chicken creation was so popular that restaurants were unable to keep up with demand. Lucky for us, though, Popeyes' Chicken Sandwich is coming back soon, so there's no longer a need to BYOB(un).

According to press materials from Popeyes sent to Elite Daily, the popular Popeyes' Chicken Sandwich will be returning to restaurant menus nationwide on Sunday, Nov. 3. Popeyes' Chicken Sandwich first appeared on menus nationwide on Aug. 12, but it wasn't around for long. If you missed your chance to try it before it ran out, you will be able to buy the sandwich again upon its second release. The epic sell-out of a menu item "includes a delicious buttermilk battered and hand breaded white meat chicken fillet, served on a buttery, toasted brioche bun with two barrel cured pickles and guests' choice of classic mayo or spicy Cajun spread."

Apparently, even Popeyes had no idea what a hit this sandwich would be. Sales of the sandwich "dramatically surpass[ed] even the most optimistic sales forecast," and "since then, Popeyes has been diligently working to bring the beloved sandwiches back to restaurants for good," according to Popeyes

Courtesy of Popeyes

Popeyes created a video for the Popeyes' Chicken Sandwich because this legendary chicken sandwich deserves to be on TV as well as on menus across the country, especially after its epic debut. The video announces like the official poster, "Y'all... The Sandwich is back. This Sunday. Yes. Sunday." I can't say for sure that Popeyes is trolling a rival chicken sandwich joint that's famously closed on Sundays, but I think I see more Popeyes versus Chick-Fil-A memes coming the very near future.

The sell-out of the sandwich disappointed many of those trying to get a taste, and some were saying they could even bring their own buns, mayo, and pickles. Heck, even the official Popeyes Twitter account joined in on the laughs and offered up a Popeyes' BYOB tweet. Thankfully, all you need to bring in is $3.99 for a tasty sandwich when it returns on Nov. 3.

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen on YouTube

So many people are going to be happy about the return of the Popeyes' Chicken Sandwich. But before the end of October, you might want to take advantage of Popeyes' $5 Voodoo Tenders deal. A little twist of their classic Louisiana chicken tenders, when you stop into Popeyes and grab one of these limited-time meal deals, you will get three crispy tenders with their sweet chili voodoo sauce and green onions on top. You also get your choice of a Signature Side and a Buttermilk Biscuit.

With the long-awaited return of Popeyes' Chicken Sandwich, though, I'm waiting to see everyone's responses on Twitter. The chicken sammie saga has been so entertaining. Popeyes does claim that the sandwich is back for good this time, so hopefully you can keep your buns at home for the foreseeable future.