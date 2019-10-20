Halloween is coming up so fast — and if you're not prepared, it might just spook you. To get ready for the big day (remember, it only comes around once a year) you'll want to indulge in all of the festive, limited-edition offerings. Perhaps you've already sampled a bunch of pumpkin-flavored desserts this year, but if you're looking for something more savory, check out Popeyes' $5 Voodoo Tenders deal. The promotion will give you that extra motivation to slap on a scarf and head on over to Popeyes this October.

The new menu item is a seasonal twist on the Louisiana chicken chain's classic tenders. The Voodoo Tenders meal deal comes with three crispy tenders drizzled in sweet garlic chili Voodoo sauce (which is a totally new flavor, so get excited) and a sprinkling of green onions on top. In addition to the tenders, you'll also get the choice of a Signature Side and a Buttermilk Biscuit to complete the meal. I assure you, there's no way you'll be leaving the restaurant hungry after a satisfying meal like this. For only $5, you and your friends can enjoy the Voodoo Tenders meal at Popeyes locations nationwide. Like most of the Halloween goodies available right now, however, these dressed up tenders are only around for a limited amount of time — so I'd act fast before they vanish into thin air.

Peep THIS Out! on YouTube

There's more to get excited about when you make your trip to Popeyes this month. The restaurant chain also brought back an old fave this season after a five year break, and it's called the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Pie. According to the Popeyes' website, the dessert has a "flaky, crunchy crust that is rolled in cinnamon sugar and filled with a delightful creamy pumpkin spice cream cheese filling.” The pie, which has a starting price of $1.19 depending on the location, is absolutely decadent and the totally perfect fall treat. After all, pumpkin is this season's signature flavor.

Of course, the fall season isn't just about Halloween. Another big day you'll want to start gearing up for is Thanksgiving. It's a special time to practice thankfulness by sharing a feast with your loved ones, but anyone who's ever hosted a Turkey Day party also knows it can be a whole lot of hard work. To help out with the meal preparations, Popeyes is offering to make your turkey for you this year. For just $39.99, you could get your hands on Popeyes' Cajun-Style Turkey. It's a sizable 13 to 16 pound hand-rubbed turkey that's packed with the same Louisiana-style seasonings that gives their chicken its zesty flavor. The pre-cooked bird requires only simple preparation before serving. You'll first need to thaw the bird, then stick it into a preheated oven at 300ºF for two to two and a half hours (until it hits 140 degrees inside). And just like that, you're well on your way to a delicious Thanksgiving feast.

This season is packed with so many exciting events that your schedule will surely be jam-packed. It's important to remember to take time to rest and enjoy all the seasonal offerings available — because in the end, this is what fall is all about.