Every chicken connoisseur and sandwich enthusiast across the globe has caught wind of Popeyes' latest innovation, the Popeyes Chicken Sandwich. Fans are saying it rivals Chick-fil-A's staple creation, and since it's gained tremendous notoriety across our chicken-lovin' nation this past week, the memes circulating through the Twitterverse have been absolutely hilarious. So if you haven't already, definitely make a point to check out these Popeyes versus Chick-fil-A memes — they definitely keep the chicken sandwich rivalry fresh.

This Chicken Sandwich rivalry is no myth. The Louisiana chain has officially deemed its chicken sandwich to be Popeyes' "biggest product launch in 30 years," and based on the tremendous responses its received, the release has become more monumental than anyone could have imagined.

The sandwich itself features "a delicious buttermilk battered and hand breaded white meat chicken filet, served on a buttery, toasted brioche bun with two barrel cured pickles and guests' choice of classic mayo or spicy Cajun spread." The reviews have been absolutely stellar, and many say it's even better than Chick-fil-A's signature sandwich.

Those who stan Popeyes' new sandwich just can't seem to get enough of it. They feel strongly about showing their love and dedication to the spicy new creation, and honestly, I don't blame them.

Others, however, aren't quite ready to leave behind Chick-fil-A's beloved sandwiches. While Popeyes' latest creation is undeniably innovative, some feel it just can't match up to the OG Chick-fil-A sammie. They just don't think the new sandwich has a chance.

Finally, a number of chicken-eaters out there just find the rivalry hilarious. And in all seriousness, how could you not see the humor in this? It's a chicken sandwich gate, for crying out loud, and it's probably one of the greatest internet arguments throughout history.

If you're looking to do a taste test, you might have to get to a store early for Popeyes' new menu item. During the week of Aug. 19, stores were reportedly selling out of the sandwich on a daily basis. However, according to a Popeyes representative, all locations are working to stay in stock for hungry customers.

In an email to Elite Daily from Popeyes, a representative said:

We are very happy that our guests are really enjoying our new Chicken Sandwich! Many of our restaurants have seen a high demand for the sandwich, with guests excited to give it a try. Some restaurants have temporarily sold out of the sandwich, and we are working to make sure they receive more as soon as possible.

So luckily, they are working to keep Chicken Sandwiches in stock, and it's going to be a permanent menu item for the foreseeable future. So even if your neighborhood location is fresh out, they'll be getting more shortly.

If you feel some type of way about Popeyes and Chick-fil-A's chicken sandwiches, I only want to hear about it in the form of a meme. This rivalry is truly one for the books — at this point, it might honestly trump Britney versus Christina.