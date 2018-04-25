There's a new first lady in town. On April 25, New York's Madame Tussauds museum unveiled a new wax figure of first lady Melania Trump, the first figure made of the current first lady. The new addition was united with the museum's already-existing wax figure of President Donald Trump, but it was clearly the paraffin first lady who stole the show. Who knows how you're going to feel about it, but either way, you should prepare to be shooketh once you have a look at the photos of Melania Trump's wax figure.

The unveiling was officiated by former White House Press Press Secretary Sean Spicer, who, regardless of his rocky tenure as press secretary, was once well-liked and known for his sharp wit and sense of humor. He resigned from his position in the White House back in July 2017, and I guess this is what he's doing now. He seemed happy to be at the event, though, raving about the first lady to reporters. "She's a very gracious and fashionable woman," he said. "I don’t think the American people have fully appreciated the level of intellect she has and her political savviness." OK, that's nice, I guess.

He also praised the quality of Trump's wax figure to reporters. "I’m not kidding, I looked at a photo I had with the first lady before I left and I mean — it's pretty remarkable how lifelike it is, and the same thing with the president. It's impressive,” Spicer said.

Clearly, Spicer was shook over Trump's wax figure and, IMO, he had every right to be. Like, who is who? What kind of witchcraft is this?

On the other hand, some social media users weren't so impressed. People shared close-up photos of the wax statue on their feeds, insisting it looked nothing like Trump. Oof.

To each his own, I guess.

Spicer also fielded some questions about the nature of Trump's relationship with her husband, President Donald Trump, during the viewing — and it got awkward.

When asked if he'd ever seen Trump upset with her husband during his time as a press secretary for the White House, Spicer explained, “Not that I ever saw. She was always supportive in public and in private.” He was also questioned about the Trumps many awkward displays of affection, including the president's countless, failed attempts to hold his wife's hand, which prompted him to respond, “As a spouse of 14 years, I’ve had my own awkward moments. But I think that there's a genuine love and concern, and that's the most important part.”

Mm-hmm. Given the fact that yet another awkward encounter between Trump and her husband occurred just a day ago, I'm not sure people are buying it. On April 24, Trump and the president stood outside of the White House awaiting the arrival of French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte, when Donald embarrassingly tried to hold Trump's hand. He desperately tried to grab at Trump's hand with his pinky finger, which she completely ignored. After a few moments, Trump finally gave in, but the whole ordeal was so, so awkward and captured on video.

There's reportedly been drama between the two of late. Donald is currently embroiled in controversy surrounding his alleged affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels, which reportedly occurred in 2006 while he was married to Trump. The president has denied all of Daniels' allegations, but that hasn't stopped the reports from piling in. And even though the alleged encounter has been all over our news feeds in recent months, Daniels first opened up about the affair in 2011 during an interview with InTouch Weekly, so you'd think, within all that time and drama, Trump and her husband would have more than enough to argue about behind the scenes.

Maybe Spicer is just trying not to ruffle any feathers and fall subject to the wrath of Donald. I get that. But c'mon. We know he's gotta be holding on to some juicy deets... If so, hopefully, he'll reveal them in time.