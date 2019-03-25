For those of you who haven't heard, it's officially been confirmed that the Netflix hit To All The Boys I've Loved Before will have a sequel. Naturally, this means we'll be seeing plenty more of Lana Condor and Noah Centineo. This past weekend, the adorable co-stars were spotted engaging in some extremely cute backstage behavior. Lana Condor and Noah Centineo at the Kids' Choice Awards were being so sweet with each other, it's hard not to get pumped to see them reunited on the big screen once again.

Although the duo's convincing chemistry has led many to speculate that there must be an IRL romance playing out behind the scenes, Condor finally confirmed in an interview with Cosmopolitan that they are, in fact, just friends. "Noah and I definitely encouraged the speculation,” Condor told Cosmopolitan in the March Issue. "You can truly love someone in a very platonic way. We believe in the story and the characters and we genuinely love each other." And they're not wrong people! Playing up their on-screen romance IRL is part of keeping audiences invested in their characters. And Centineo is also guilty of toying with our emotions, y'all. The very handsome bae posted a video via Instagram Stories of the two flying to LA together for last weekend's award show.

Once Condor and Centineo finally made it backstage, they continued to serve up some seriously charming, and dare I say flirtatious, vibes. I'm sorry, but Centineo is smiling like the happiest person on the planet, no? And her hand and head resting on his chest are enough to make just about anyone swoon.

And just when you thought it would be impossible for the two co-stars to be more smiley, Condor and Centineo proved us all wrong.

But wait, there's more! As if they just wanted to give us all yet another sweet tidbit to obsess over, Centineo planted a kiss right on Condor's forehead. I'm dead.

"It's really really amazing [being with Noah]. He is talented and he is an amazing actor. We've always gotten along very well so I couldn't have asked for a better co-star," Condor told Entertainment Tonight.

As the evening progressed, Centineo went on to win the Favorite Movie Actor award for his performance in TATB as Peter Kavinsky. Condor and actor Shameik Moore were both there to present him with his iconic orange blimp. The pair shared another heartfelt embrace, which made the moment even more sentimental.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Even though their chemistry continues to make us all hopeful that a real romance could blossom, Condor has made a point of keeping things professional. While the beautiful leading lady has admitted to feeling very real sparks with Centineo, both of them agreed keeping things platonic would be best. "I looked at him and I went, ‘Noah, it’s not going to happen between us,’" Condor told Jimmy Fallon this past January. "Yeah, because I felt, for the show to do well, we had to be best-friend professionals. And so I was like, ‘it’s just not going to happen.’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, it’s not going to happen.’ And I was like, ‘Great!’"

For now it looks like we'll have to accept the fact that these two are nothing but friends, but regardless, it's great to see what an awesome friendship they've maintained. As of now, they're reportedly still casting the TATB sequel and it looks like the release date is still TBD. In the mean time, we can only hope the stars will continue to make cute appearances together.