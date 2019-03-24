Since kicking off her Sweetener Tour in Albany, New York on Monday, March 18, Ariana Grande has been on the road. So, when the star was nominated for (and won!) nods for Favorite Female Artist and best song for her hit breakup anthem "Thank U, Next" at the Kids' Choice Awards, Grande was understandably unable to attend. While she couldn't be there in person, this video of Ariana Grande's Kids' Choice Awards appearance demonstrates that she still showed up for her fans in a big way. Plus, that Nickelodeon reference is serving up some serious nostalgic vibes.

On Saturday, March 23, Nickelodeon aired its 2019 Kids' Choice Awards. With DJ Khaled at its helm, the annual awards show honored the biggest stars in music, TV, movies, and social media. Grande, who was up for Favorite Female Artist and Best Song couldn't attend the ceremony, although she made sure that she had a special someone take her place on the orange carpet.

Grande's brother Frankie, 36, walked in her stead and told ET reporter Devin Trey Campbell that the "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored" hitmaker was unable to attend due to scheduling issues.

"I'm here to celebrate in person with everyone in the arena tonight. She's nominated for two awards, I really hope she wins both of them!" the television host told the publication. "She's on tour, so I'll probably have to FaceTime her if she wins and tell her all about it. I'm so excited."

Win she did, and while Grande wasn't there in person to collect her award and thank her fans, the star's loyal Arianators got a surprise when the star decided to FaceTime the audience.

"Hello, Nickelodeon Kids' Choice awards," Grande — who held two orange Nickelodeon mascots in her hands — began. "Thank you so much for Favorite Female [Artist] and Favorite Song."

"Thank you so so much. I love Nickelodeon," the 25-year-old continued, citing her breakout role as Cat Valentine on the Nickelodeon television series "Victorious" and its later spin-off, "Sam & Cat."

She concluded, "I'm a very proud Nickelodeon kid through and through. I love you and I wish I were there, but I'm not. I'm on tour so I'm popping in via video to say hi and thank you. Yay!"

While Grande last attended the Kids' Choice Awards back in 2014, being in the midst of her Sweetener tour was a pretty excuse not to attend Saturday night's event.

The starlet has already been slaying her set, and fans were here for the special Mac Miller tribute that she included at her first stop in New York last Monday.

Before launching into hits like "Thank U Next" and "7 Rings," Grande remembered her late ex — who passed away from an apparent overdose in September 2018 — by playing his songs in the music venue just moments before the show started.

Grande will be touring until Oct. 13 with a final show in Zurich, so in the meantime, her Arianators will have to be patient when it comes to any new music on the horizon.