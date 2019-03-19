The Sweetener World Tour has officially begun. Ariana Grande debuted the opening night of her highly anticipated tour in Albany, NY, on March 18, and Ari stans are so excited the singer is back on the road again. This is her first tour since the Manchester attack in May 2017 and Mac Miller's death in 2018, and her failed engagement with Pete Davidson. So going on tour after the events of her life over the past year or so says a lot about the singer's strength. But what's even more telling is Ariana Grande's Sweetener Tour tribute to Mac Miller.

According to fans on Twitter who were at Grande's concert in Albany on Monday night, Grande paid tribute to her late ex by playing his music in the venue before the show got started. Do you hear that? That's the sound of my tears hitting my keyboard. Fans' tweets from the concert say that Miller's music was playing in the venue before the show started, making it seem like it was more than just one of his songs that was played. One fan, however, did note that Miller's song was played just before Grande's opening number, and another fan noted that the song playing was Miller's "Dang!"

Even if Grande had just played one verse from one of Miller's songs at her concert, this would still make me emotional! And fans on Twitter agree.

Miller tragically died in September 2018 of mixed drug toxicity. The singer has made public tributes to him many times in the months since.

For starters, she took in Miller's dog, Myron, after his death, as he adopted the pup when they were still together. Grande eventually tattooed the name Myron over the "8418" tattoo she got with Pete Davidson.

Fans are also convinced that "imagine" and "ghostin'" from Thank U, Next are about her relationship with Miller. Neither of those songs are being performed during this tour, according to the official tour setlist. That makes sense, honestly. Those two songs are super heavy and slow, and two of the most emotional songs from Thank U, Next, which is saying a lot, considering the album is basically the musical personification of a Cancer.

But fear not, the setlist for this tour is still incredible.

Ariana Grande's Sweetener/Thank U, Next World Tour setlist was released after the show's opening night. Here's what fans can expect to see Grande perform at the show:

1. Raindrops

2. God Is A Woman

3. Bad Idea

4. Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored

5. R.E.M.

6. Be Alright

7. Sweetener

8. Successful

9. Side to Side

10. Bloodline

11. 7 Rings

12. Love Me Harder

13. Breathin

14. Needy

15. Fake Smile

16. Make Up

17. Right There

18. You’ll Never Know

19. Break Your Heart Right Back

20. Nasa

21. Goodnight n Go

22. In My Head

23. Everytime

24. One Last Time

25. The Light is Coming

26. Into You

27. Dangerous Woman

28. Break Free

29. No Tears Left to Cry

30. Thank U, Next

And also, some of Mac Miller's music. *Sobs*.