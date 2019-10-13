BTS' Jungkook is always looking so on point. His razor sharp aesthetic and adorable personality are just some of the reasons why Jungkook is loved by so many of his fans. Just like the changing colors of the fall, Jungkook unveiled a new hairdo that has fans buzzing all over social media. These photos of BTS' Jungkook's new haircut showcase his subtle transformation as the musical group gears up for a new season.

In an Oct. 13 post on Twitter, Jungkook shared the new look in three photos that totally work his angles. With his locks now hitting just above his ears, it's a noticeably shorter look than the longer haircut he's been sporting as recently as Oct. 10. As usual, Jungkook's social media update got the BTS ARMY talking. From hair tributes to heartfelt messages, fans from all over the globe chimed in on the singer's updated looks. It looks like many still aren't ready to let go of the old Jungkook, and understandably so, since the change is still so fresh.

Twitter user @beemyhope_ is all of us who were totally shook at Jungkook's unexpected new haircut, commenting "Oh you cut your hair :(" Similarly, Twitter user @28daesang wrote, "Gone too soon, rest in peace long haired Jungkook." Though the shock seems to have hit fans hard, there was also an outpouring of love and support for Jungkook. Twitter user @lukewaltham wrote, "You're so special. We will miss your long hair but keep doing what you love and how you express yourself," With some positive empowerment, fan @jjmochijj summed up the praises for the singer: "RIP. You're beautiful with any hair style, it's your body do what you want! It's been so good to see you try new things and just do you without caring what others may say. Keep it going bb!"

If there's any better proof of Jungkook's global stardom, it's the fact that his hair is always making headlines. Most recently, he showed off his long hair and new tattoo in a gym selfie in a Twitter post that the BTS ARMY gushed over. In the photo, which according to a fan translation by @BTS_Trans, is captioned, "After finishing my workout," Jungkook is wearing his hair tied up while dressed in all black.

It's not just his luscious locks — the singer was also spotted with new ink while BTS made their way through Incheon International Airport in Korea on Sept. 16. The delicate tattoo on his left hand features the word "ARMY" with a ton of cute symbols that has fans debating whether or not it's a temporary tattoo or a real tattoo. With no confirmation yet from Jungkook himself, the BTS ARMY will have to be keep wondering about the tat until it makes another appearance.

Since BTS is no longer on a hiatus (their first Love Yourself: Speak Yourself concert in nearly three months took place in Riyadh, Saudia Arabia, on Oct. 11) it's clear that the crew is getting back to business. With the spotlight on Jungkook more than ever, it's clear that the beloved BTS member is evolving to fit the times... and so is his hair.