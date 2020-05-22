After four years of waiting, Suga has finally made his return as his solo persona, Agust D. Suga has been teasing a second mixtape since 2019, so it was only a matter of time before it arrived. Now, after a week of cryptic teasers from Big Hit Entertainment, ARMYs finally have D-2, along with a music video for "Daechwita." If you pay very close attention, you'll see that the rest of BTS makes an appearance throughout the video. These photos of BTS hidden in Suga's "Daechwita" music video will blow your mind.

Fans wondered for weeks why Suga has been so active on social media lately, and now it seems they finally have their answer: it was all in preparation for his Agust D comeback. Suga first used the name in 2016 when he released his debut self-titled mixtape and singles "Agust D" and "Give It To Me."

Whenever ARMYs had the chance, they asked Suga when his other persona would make a return. He would always say another mixtape would come eventually, but it wasn't until BTS' vacation series Bon Voyage premiered in November 2019 that he finally gave fans more information about his comeback. He said his mixtape was almost finished, but he still needed to make some final tweaks. "I still have to arrange and record the songs," he explained.

On May 16, Big Hit began doing a countdown on Twitter, and fans assumed either Jungkook or Suga's mixtape was coming. They debated about who it could possibly be, but thanks to Suga's Agust D profile updating on Apple Music, fans were convinced it was him. Due to the countdown, fans didn't think new music would arrive until Saturday, May 23, so when Suga dropped his D-2 mixtape on Friday instead, fans were shooketh.

And that wasn't all, because Suga released a music video for "Daechwita," and a few BTS members are hidden throughout some of its scenes.

Here's Suga bumping into Jin around one minute into the video. You may not have recognized him with his faux beard.

Suga bumping into Jin caused Jin to bump into Jungkook, who was standing nearby the whole time.

By the 1-minute mark, Jin and Jungkook were in a full-blown fight.

Fans also thought they saw Jimin and V near the 2:34 mark but after watching the MV again, they realized it wasn't actually them after all.

As for RM and J-Hope, fans didn't see them in the video. If you want to try and see if you can find BTS, watch the MV below.

Suga's Agust D comeback was definitely worth the wait. Although it would have been nice for Suga to give ARMYs a warning, a surprise release only makes this comeback more exciting.