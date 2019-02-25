The long-awaited 2019 Oscars are finally here to end award season with a bang. While all your fave stars strut the red carpet and settle down for the award ceremony, one celebrity in particular stands out — everyones favorite Oscar nom and all-American heartthrob Bradley Cooper. He attended the ceremony with his equally swoon-worthy girlfriend and his gorgeous mom, and these photos of Bradley Cooper and his mom with Irina Shayk at the 2019 Oscars are absolute perfection.

Cooper showed up with his better half and a surprise guest — his mom! Gloria Campano accompanied Cooper and, like her son, was decked out in an elegant black outfit with the addition of a chic necklace and sunglasses. If you thought Campano looked comfortable on the carpet, it's probably because she's no stranger to award shows. Cooper frequently brings his mom to shows — back in January, his mom joined him at the 2019 SAG awards when longtime girlfriend Shayk was busy working abroad, per People. In 2017, Campano rocked pink feathers with her son on the Oscar's red carpet. She was also his date in 2013, just two years after her husband — Cooper's father — died after a long battle with cancer.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The three of them made quite the trio on the carpet, but fans are always a bit curious about Cooper and Shayk's relationship. Cooper and Shayk have been together since 2015 and have one daughter together named Lea de Seine Shayk Cooper. Before they met each other, Shayk was dating soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo and Cooper was with model and actress Suki Waterhouse. Though the couple (whose couple name should really be Bradlina, if you ask me) has been together for four years, fans don't know too many details about the relationship since Cooper and Shayk are relatively private people.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In a recent interview with Glamour U.K., Shayk discussed her and Cooper's decision to keep things low key and private:

I have a lot of friends who share a lot of their personal life on Instagram or social media, very publicly. I admire it and I think it’s great – but I think it’s all about personal choice. Because my work requires me to be out there, I just decided my personal life will be quiet. That’s why it’s called personal, because it’s something for you and your family, and I feel happy with it.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Though their family life is private, Cooper and Shayk still make some public appearances together and occasionally talk about one another and their daughter in interviews. In January, the couple attended the Golden Globes red carpet and award ceremony and were super affectionate toward one another all night. They also attended last year's Met Gala looking chic in Versace and Tom Ford. In September 2018, Cooper spoke about his family in an NPR interview and said "I guess having a child, and having a family of my own — which is a miracle and something I’ve always dreamt of — has opened me up even more, I guess, to the day, and to be present." For those curious about their daughter, the couple isn't too big on sharing photos or details, as one might expect.

Cooper is nominated for one of the most prestigious awards of the night, Best Actor in a Leading Role for A Star is Born. He shares the nomination on a category with Christian Bale for Vice, Willem Dafoe for At Eternity's Gate, Rami Malek for Bohemian Rhapsody, and Viggo Mortensen for Green Book. A Star is Born is also nominated for two awards tonight: Best Picture and Best Writing - Adapted Screenplay. Cooper already accepted an award for the film at the 2019 BAFTAs on Feb. 10, where he thanked his partner for "putting up with me for all the music I was trying to make in our basement for a year."

Even though Cooper and Shayk might not shout their love from the rooftops, they definitely provide just enough red carpet appearances together and some sweet quotes about one another to make you stan this relationship. When it comes to Cooper's mom joining the duo on the red carpet, who doesn't love a celeb who loves his mom?