I remember how excited I was when summer finally got here, and now, I'm low-key tearing up because it's almost over. If you feel the same, you're still clinging onto your precious beach days, summer sunsets, and lounging around with friends without a care in the world. As much as you don't want to say goodbye to your sweet summer, now's the time to start thinking of the best way to plan a proper send-off. Ordering one of these oversized cocktails for Instagram just might be the perfect idea.

I don't know about you, but I prepare to go out in style with one final rendezvous with my besties. The perfect setting is a rooftop bar with warm weather, great #views, and a giant drink to sip (if you're 21 or over). If you decide to hit up any of these four hotspots, you're sure to catch the sunset on another beautiful day with your squad, while drinking a tasty cocktail that's truly Instagram #goals. The best part is that all of these drinks are oversized, so really, your entire crew can get in on the fun. Just don't forget to bring along your camera, because you'll want to get an epic pic of your group surrounding that huge drink.

1 A Copper Flamingo Cocktail Fit For Your Entire Flock Of Friends Suzi Pratt I don't know about you, but I love when my cocktail comes in a fun bowl or pitcher, and you'll get just that with this Holy Flamingo drink. The Nest is a rooftop bar at Thompson Seattle that not only serves fantastic cocktails, but has awesome views of downtown Seattle, Elliott Bay, and the Olympic Mountain Range. That sounds like the perfect backdrop for pics, but what you'll be focused on when you order this drink is the oversized copper flamingo it comes in. Your entire flock will want a sip of this concoction (pineapple, rum, vodka, cognac, lime juice, rooibos honey syrup, and Perriet Jouet Brut). Yum!

2 A Disco Ball That's Ready To Party Jess Paro I've heard of cocktail bowls for sharing, but I've never seen something this fantastic. All of your dancing dreams will come true with the Disco Fever cocktail from Z Bar at The Peninsula Chicago. The best part about this Absolut Elyx-based drink is that the disco ball it comes in literally rotates. That's right, you and your friends can have your very own disco party at this rooftop bar while overlooking the beautiful city of Chicago.

3 A Loopy Doopy Punchbowl That'll Make A Lasting Impression Conrad New York The above photo features the popular Ice Pop Wine Cocktails at Loopy Doopy Rooftop Bar at Conrad New York (which you've probably already swooned over on Instagram). It's no doubt they're the perfect refreshments for the warm weather — but when heading to this cool spot with your entire squad, you'll want to order The Get Down (not pictured). This oversized punchbowl cocktail was meant to be shared with four to six of your besties. Round up the crew ASAP, because let's be honest: Drinking this fruity punch while gazing out at the Statue of Liberty is the definition of #SummerGoals.