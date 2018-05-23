Millennial Lilac Boozy Drinks Are The Prettiest Things You'll Sip All Summer

Just imagine relaxing poolside on a sunny afternoon with a drink in hand. Now, imagine that drink is in the iconic millennial lilac color, and everything just got a whole lot dreamier. Sure, purple might not be the first color you think of when you're in that cocktail state of mind, but you'd be amazed at not only how beautiful some millennial lilac boozy drinks are, but how tasty they can be. With a beverage in hand, you'll be Instagram ready for your sunglasses selfie in no time, as you sip away on this vibrant drink.

If you're 21 and up, consider serving some purple drinks for your next pool party, backyard BBQ, or girls' night in with your squad. Millennial lilac is the color of the summer, after all, so you want to make sure it's invited to your party. Everyone will want to snap pics for the 'Gram holding up their lilac drinks, and you'll get all of the credit. Plus, there's a millennial lilac cocktail for basically every different type of liquor, so out of these eight recipes, you're sure to find something that catches your eye. Not only are these tasty, but they're also super easy to make. Pretty soon, you'll be known as the millennial lilac fairy, making everyone's boozy drink dreams come true.

1 This Shimmery Purple Lullaby Drink Looks Dreamy AF Tipsy Bartender on YouTube The main ingredient in this beautiful Purple Lullaby cocktail is Viniq. What is Viniq, might you ask? According to Delish, the purple shimmery liqueur is a fusion of moscato, vodka, artificial coloring, and natural fruit flavors. You'll truly feel like a unicorn sipping on this cocktail by the pool. The combination creates a majestic effect that looks so gorgeous your Insta followers will flip. It makes for the perfect galaxy drink for your outdoor starry night party.

2 Pop Bottles For This Purple Shimmering Champagne Tipsy Bartender on YouTube This is the perfect drink to serve at your Fourth of July party when the fireworks are lighting up the night sky. The shimmering champagne will look great in your toasting pics against such a beautiful backdrop, don't you agree? The rock candy is not only an ideal touch to top off each drink, it also adds some extra sweetness.

3 Cool Off With This Coconut Lavender Lemonade Tipsy Bartender on YouTube Lavender and lemonade? Yes, please. This is the perfect drink to sip on while you're relaxing poolside with your bestie. Not only is lemonade refreshing for a hot summer afternoon, but adding in the coconut makes you feel like you're on a tropical getaway.

4 I'm Taro-Bly In Love With These Adult Boba Teas QUEEN A on YouTube Boba (or bubble) tea was made for the 'Gram with its bright colors and pearly black boba. I'm a huge boba tea lover, and if you're going for that millennial lilac color, I suggest you make yourself a taro milk tea, ASAP. The best part about this recipe is that it allows you to pour in the alcohol of your choice, so you'll be sipping on a quali-tea drink you know you'll love.

5 Add The Purple People Eater To Your Squad This Summer Tipsy Bartender on YouTube When you combine the blue curaçao, cranberry juice, and grenadine, this Purple People Eater cocktail comes to life. The color is the perfect millennial lilac hue your friends are in love with. Plus, you can top it off for the 'Gram with purple sugar sprinkles on the rim, which can be found at your local food store or market.

6 This Purple Rain Cocktail Is A Perfect Prince Tribute MaharajaXpress Menu on YouTube This lilac drink was created as a tribute to Prince, and what better way to honor the "Purple Rain" singer than by toasting with this delicious cocktail? A blended drink is always a solid idea to get through a hot summer day. Serve it at your barbecue, and don't forget to add the essential Prince songs to your party playlist.

7 This Blueberry Lemonade Will Be Your Main Squeeze This Summer Tipsy Bartender on YouTube If your favorite fruit is blueberry, then this is the cocktail for you. Not only do you get the blueberries on top, but the recipe features blueberry vodka and blueberry syrup, which gives the cocktail its purple color. This is also a delish drink to add to the menu for any outdoor parties you have planned with your girls, or a trip to the beach.