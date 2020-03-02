Before Lil Huddy became the CEO of E-Boys everywhere, he was just a kid making YouTube videos in his bedroom with an ultra-pixelated webcam. Some deep-cut videos made by the TikTok star and Hype House resident recently resurfaced and they're literally adorable. These old videos of Lil Huddy are by far the cutest thing you'll see this week, and they will give you some serious nostalgia for the days of hanging at your neighbor's after school, scarfing down cheese sticks, and making outrageous edits on iMovie until your mom texts that dinner is ready.

Lil Huddy's real name is Chase Hudson, and he's the powerhouse teen creator who's been taking over the LA influencer scene since skyrocketing to fame on TikTok. While TikTok is the influencer's main platform, Hudson has been occasionally active on his self-titled YouTube account with over 775,000 subscribers since 2018. Though recently, his YouTube channel from 2016, which is also under the name Chase Hudson, has resurfaced. It's full of vlogs, Q&A's and Musical.ly compilations that the influencer appears to have uploaded when he was just 14 years old.

Sporting a Hollister hoodie, perfectly quaffed hair, and a voice that hasn't quite dropped to its present-day levels, this is the Littlest LilHuddy you ever did see.

You really have to give it to Baby Chasey. He's already making some pretty avant garde editing choices at just 14. The addition of an X-Files theme song interlude and Pokémon toy packaging left just slightly out of frame make this video a must-watch for Hype House stans.

Here's another compilation video of Hudson's failed attempts at making a lay-up. Don't worry if hoops aren't your thing Lil Hud', you still have a hordes of teenage girls that will chase you around VidCon.

This "Reno Vlog" features vacation hijinks from Hudson and a friend, as they travel to, what appears to be, a high school track meet located in Reno, Nevada.

"The weird people get the furthest on the internet,” Hudson told the New York Times in their Hype House profile on Jan. 3. “You either have to be talented at something, or a weird funny mix, or extremely good looking.”

It certainly appears to be working for Hudson. As of Feb. 2020 the influencer has an audience of 14.1 million on TikTok and 5.2 million followers on Instagram. Insider even listed Lil Huddy as one of the breakout stars of 2019, alongside his recently-confirmed girlfriend, Charli D'Amelio.

Here's where you can watch the rest of Lil Huddy's old-school vids.