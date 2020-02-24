If you're feeling nostalgic for your extremely confusing love life as a teen, Charli D'Amelio and Chase Hudson's relationship status is here to send you right back to high school. Hudson, 17, set the record straight about his relationship status with fellow TikTok star D'Amelio, 15, while co-hosting Entertainment Tonight on Feb. 19. "I'm taking it as slow as humanly possible before I pop the question," he explained. "But we are very exclusive and very into each other." (To be clear, the "question" he's taking his sweet time to "pop" is whether or not D'Amelio wants to be his girlfriend.)

While the two aren't officially boyfriend and girlfriend and haven't traded "I love you"s yet, Hudson did previously make it clear to Entertainment Tonight that they are exclusive. "It's exclusive, we're not talking to anyone else. We really like each other, we just don't wanna put a label on it yet," he shared. "I told her I wanna take my time and make sure everything's right for me before I make it official."

Trying to imagine what that "exclusive" convo went like? Don't worry, I've got you. "It was like, 'Do you wanna be exclusive? We need to be exclusive with each other and start taking things more seriously,' because we started talking to each other about how we felt," D'Amelio told Entertainment Tonight. "We took a long time because at first it was just fun, poking jokes and a little bit of flirting here and there — and then it really took off later."

For Hudson, the moment it "really took off" was their first kiss, which happened totally away from the cameras. "I think we were on a date in Santa Monica and that was really cute," he told Entertainment Tonight. "And then during that day none of us, we didn't even film it or anything. We were just, like, off in our own little fairy land. It was cute."

Before that magical night, what initially drew him to D'Amelio was her shyness. "Most people are comfortable around me, and the fact that she was shy showed a lot of character in her and I was like, 'Oh, this is, like, genuine," he shared. "It was really, really cute. Like when I first went on our first few dates there was something different about her… People say that everyone's different, but not that many people have her personality and I think it really stands out."

From the beginning of her TikTok career, Hudson has been a huge champion of D'Amelio's success on the social media platform. "I'm just like, 'Charli, this doesn't happen to a lot of people. Keep posting. Keep going. You're gonna do big things in life, you just can't focus on what they have to say,'" he recalled of when D'Amelio drew critics when she first started using the apps. "And look where she is today."

"Power couple" might sound too official for them at this point, but whatever they are, they're killing it.