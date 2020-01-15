With the booming popularity of TikTok in 2020, new influencers making waves on social media every day. Whether you're looking to pass the time by watching your favorite TikTokers lip-sync popular songs or show off their comedy work, you might want to learn who Lil Huddy is. Lil Huddy, whose real name is Chase Hudson, will leave you entertained for hours with his comical videos and perfectly executed TikTok dance moves.

Before finding fame on TikTok in 2018, Hudson mostly focused on his YouTube channel, where he currently has 550,000 subscribers. It appears Hudson really found his niche on TikTok, however, where he has nearly 9 million followers — and he's only 17 years old. Hudson, along with fellow TikTokers Charli D'Amelio and Addison Rae, became members of the collab group The Hype House in 2019. Members of the group, along with dozens of other TikTokers, live in a Los Angeles mansion and create non-stop content together.

It's unclear which of Hudson's hundreds of videos led him to this rush of TikTok fame, but he doesn't go long without finding ways to make his followers smile. The California native also gets a lot of attention for his good looks, including his iconic shaggy hair.

During an appearance at VidCon in 2019, Hudson sent fans into a frenzy as they chased him around the convention, according to Buzzfeed.

Because of his celeb status, fans are always interested in who, if anyone, Hudson is dating. That's why, in May 2019, his romance with TikToker Cynthia Parker got a lot of attention on social media, but by July 2019, they announce their split.

While Hudson hasn't been linked to anyone since Parker, fans really love the idea of him with D'Amelio because of their undeniable chemistry.

Now, let's take a look at some of Lil Huddy's most popular videos.

Considering all of this, it becomes clear why Business Insider named Hudson one of the "biggest breakout creators on TikTok" in 2019.

When Hudson isn't making TikTok videos, he can often be found hanging out with a variety of dogs and cats, whom he shows off quite regularly on Instagram.

All of this has helped Hudson make his mark on the internet, and now Hudson is helping other future stars make their mark, too, as he acts as Hype House's talent scout. As for what it takes to make it big, Hudson told The New York Times you have to "have a lot of energy and personality and honestly [be] a little weird."

He added: "The weird people get the furthest on the internet. You either have to be talented at something, or a weird funny mix, or extremely good looking.”

So there you have it, if you decide to download the TikTok app, chances are Hudson will be front and center with a video waiting for you.