Aldi is making it worth your while to start getting in the holiday spirit a little early this year. Seriously, these November Aldi holiday finds are an easy way to spice up your holiday bites with seasonal flavors in unexpected places — like turkey dinner-flavored potato chips. With festive eats and sips available in the store all month long, you'll definitely find something to help your holiday cravings.

Aldi's monthly specials will start hitting store shelves on Wednesday, Nov. 4, and there are plenty of offerings to get you pumped for Thanksgiving. Case in point: Clancy’s Turkey and Stuffing Wavy Potato Chips. The classic snack features a Thanksgiving twist with flavors of an entire turkey dinner all packed into one little chip, and a 9.5-ounce bag will cost you $1.69.

Other seasonal offerings available beginning Nov. 4 include Priano Turkey Cranberry Ravioli, which features a traditional blend of turkey, cranberries, stuffing, and cheese, and Priano Bourbon Sweet Potato Ravioli, which is a combo of bourbon, sweet potato, and cheese. It'll cost you $2.79 for a 9-ounce package of pasta.

In addition to the advent calendars dropping in November, there will be more food specials released throughout the month, so you'll want to make sure you eyes peeled for more goodies going on sale. On Wednesday, Nov. 11, you can pick up meatless turkey breast from Earth Grown. The meat-free alternative features is seasoned with herbs and spices and costs $3.99 for a 7.4-ounce package. Of course, a holiday party isn't complete without some celebratory drinks. Beginning Wednesday, Nov. 25, you can pick up ChocoSecco Sparkling Chocolate Wine at Aldi for $6.99. The boozy (and bubbly!) drink features flavors of chocolate for a holiday special.

There will also be plenty of holiday desserts hitting the shelves on Wednesday, Nov. 25, such as Benton’s Gingerbread House and Benton’s Gingerbread Train, which are edible activities the whole family can enjoy. It'll cost you $7.49 for a package.

When heading out to Aldi, you'll want to follow the coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of Sept. 11, which recommends limiting unnecessary errands and your contact with others as much as possible. While shopping, make sure to wear a face mask, practice social distancing as much as possible, and wash or sanitize your hands often.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.