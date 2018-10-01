These New 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' Photos Finally Show Jake Gyllenhaal As Mysterio

Although he may be gone right now after Thanos' world-shattering snap in Avengers: Infinity War, Marvel fans know that Spider-Man will be swinging back into theaters very soon. We have not gotten too much information about the upcoming Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel, but some new set photos are giving fans a first look at the new movie's supervillain. Some new Spider-Man: Far From Home photos show Jake Gyllenhaal as Mysterio, and they will get you so pumped for the newest villain to threaten the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Spider-Man: Far From Home will be a big deal for Marvel fans not only as a standalone follow-up to 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming, but also because it will be the first new movie from the franchise following the events of Avengers 4. The upcoming Avengers movie will conclude the Thanos villain arc that began in Avengers: Infinity War, and almost definitely bring back all the heroes who were disintegrated by his Infinity Stone-powered snap (exactly how they will come back, we don't know yet). Fans are also predicting that Avengers 4 may end in a bunch of the original core six Avengers (Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, Hulk, Black Widow, and Hawkeye) either hanging up their capes or dying in action, making way for the New Avengers to take over the MCU.

With all these massive changes coming in Avengers 4, Spider-Man: Far From Home being released just two months later will be a pretty massive deal for the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole. And of course, fans are also looking forward to seeing Jake Gyllenhaal make his Marvel debut as the supervillain Mysterio. Now, a fan from the Czech Republic, where the movie is currently filming, managed to catch a first glimpse of Gyllenhaal suited-up as Mysterio. Check out the new photos here and here, and the video that shows Mysterio facing off against a black-suited Spider-Man here.

Of course, the new photos leave out probably the most iconic part of Mysterio's costume: his giant, fishbowl helmet. Since it is hard to imagine Mysterio being brought to life without his big, reflective helmet, we will likely see Jake Gyllenhaal wearing it at least in some point throughout the new movie, so its absence shouldn't worry fans too much.

Mysterio is one of Spider-Man's major villains in the Marvel Comics. He began as an aspiring actor named Quentin Beck, who became known for his stunts and special effects work rather than his acting ability. Realizing that he was not going to make it as an actor, Beck used his special effects mastery to become the villain Mysterio. He is a master of illusion, hypnotism, and magic.

As the title suggests, Spider-Man: Far From Home will see Spider-Man facing off against Mysterio in various locations all over Europe. The movie has been filming in England, the Czech Republic, and Italy so far, so fans can expect a ton of traveling. Also making a surprise return in the sequel is the original film's antagonist, Vulture.

Spider-Man: Far From Home will swing into movie theaters on July 5, 2019.