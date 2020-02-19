Get ready for the countdown to Easter with an exclusive holiday-themed collection of goodies. Peeps products are back this year with tasty treats, which include fudge-dipped chicks, marshmallow-flavored cereal, and jelly beans. TBH, these new Peeps offerings for Easter 2020 will definitely help you get you pumped for spring.

Peeps is offering a large selection of new candy for Easter fans. The colorful package designs even sport a new look this year, thanks to the addition of adorable bunnies and chicks. You can find the fan-favorite Peeps Chocolate Pudding-Flavored Marshmallow Bunnies and Peeps Root Beer Float-Flavored Marshmallow Chicks at nationwide retailers.

If you're looking to stock up on special-edition Peeps products, you'll need to head to specific retailers. Since many of the products are being sold at different stores, I'd recommend making a grocery list before hitting the shelves. For example, Peeps Froot Loops-Flavored Pops — which are comprised of four colorful Peeps Chicks flavored like the cereal — are only available at Target or Walmart, while Peeps Hot Tamales Cinnamon-Flavored Marshmallow Chicks — flavored, of course, like the spicy candy — are only available at Kroger locations.

These new Peeps Easter Delights Red Raspberry are one of the more decadent additions. Available at Target, they contain a raspberry-flavored marshmallow chick covered in a white crème-flavored fudge. They sell for $2.19 per 4-pack.

Peeps Individually Wrapped Marshmallow Chicks for Egg Hunts are new at Walmart. Finally, Peeps Flavored Jelly Beans, which debuted in 2019, are also back this year, and all the flavors — Marshmallow, Strawberry, Blueberry, and Lemon — are available in one assortment pack. You can get a 10-ounce bag for $2.99 at Target.

In addition to Easter candy, there are other Peeps products back by popular demand this season. Grab a bowl of Peeps Marshmallow Flavored Cereal with Marshmallows to start off your day with a sweet breakfast. The cereal even has new yellow chicks and pink and blue bunny-shaped marshmallows to add to the festive mix. If coffee is part of your morning routine, you'll want to try out the Peeps Flavored Creamer, which you can find in the dairy aisle at retailers in the United States.

All of these Peeps products — new and old — are currently rolling out ahead of Easter on Sunday, April 12, so keep an eye out for your fave spring treats on your next grocery run.