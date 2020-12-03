National Cookie Day is coming up on Friday, Dec. 4, and if you don't want to celebrate by baking up a batch, there are plenty of sweet deals you can snag. Major brands like Pepperidge Farm an Insomnia are giving away free cookies to fans during the holiday, with absolutely no purchase necessary. To take a look at all the chances you have at free sweets, check out these National Cookie Day 2020 deals going on in December.

If it seems like there's a new national "something" day every single day, that's probably because there is. But it pays off when heavy hitters like National Cookie Day roll around, and with the holiday season in full swing, it's the perfect time to go all in. What does going all in on this sweet AF holiday look like? Well, it looks like taking advantage of freebies and entering contests to win yourself all the cookies. Check out the deals available this year.

1. Nestlé Toll House

Nestlé Toll House is giving away free cookie dough to fans. You can enter the giveaway through Dec. 4 with a few simple steps. Just follow @NestleTollHouse on Twitter and then respond to the giveaway tweet with describing a baking fail that you've had in 140 characters or less. Make sure to add #TollHouseRescue and #Sweepstakes in the post.

2. Pepperidge Farm

Pepperidge Farm is giving away holiday cookie kits with five Pepperidge Farm flavors: Mint Brussels, Double Milk Chocolate Milano, Chessmen, Snowball, and Candy Cane Milano, as well as a custom-made cookie platter that has five sections to hold all the cookies during your next holiday gathering. If you'd like to sign up for the giveaway, just head to the Pepperidge Farm website on Friday, Dec. 4 at 8 a.m. ET. Since only 175 kits will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis, you'll want to make sure to act fast.

Courtesy of Pepperidge Farms

3. Subway

Sandwiches and cookies are on the menu at Subway. Per an email from the company, if you purchase any Footlong at Subway from Friday, Dec. 4 through Friday, Dec. 11, you'll get a free Caramel Brownie Cookie to complete your meal.

4. Keebler

From Friday, Dec. 4 at 9 a.m. ET through Tuesday, Dec. 8, fans can enter Keebler's cookie giveaway. To celebrate 50 years of Ernie, Head Keebler Spokes-Elf, 50 fans will win 50 weeks (which is approximately a year's worth) of free Keebler cookies. All you'll need to do to enter is is head to the Keebler TikTok page, @Keebler, follow the page, and then tag a friend and share a cookie emoji in the #Keebler50in50 challenge video, which is where you try to stack 50 Keebler Fudge Stripe Cookies in 50 seconds.

5. Insomnia Cookies

Insomnia Cookies is celebrating with a week-long event from Monday, Nov. 30 through Sunday, Dec. 6. There are flash deals that'll be available throughout the week, which will be announced on Insomnia's website and social media accounts, including Twitter and Instagram. From Friday, Dec. 4 through Sunday, Dec. 6, you can get a free classic cookie in-store or via delivery, and there's absolutely no purchase necessary. If you're getting your cooking via delivery, just use the code "COOKIEYAY." You can also score 20% off nationwide shipping and Insomnia gear with the code "SWEETESTGIFT." To get festive, check out the holiday flavors: Candy Cane, Spicy Hot Cocoa, and Hot Cinnamon Whiskey.

Courtesy of Insomnia Cookies

6. Lenny & Larry's

According to an email from the company, on Friday, Dec. 4 only, you can score 25% off the holiday flavors when you order online with code "NCD25." If you're not familiar, Lenny & Larry's Complete Cookies are high-protein bites, with 16 grams of protein in each of the holiday flavors.

7. Cheryl's Cookies

Can't decide what kind of cookie you'll celebrate with? Then try them all with this National Cookie Day Sampler — two Buttercream Frosted Cut-Out Cookies, one Chocolate Chip Cookie, one Oatmeal Raisin Cookie, one Sugar Cookie, and one Buttercream Frosted Peppermint Chocolate Cookie — on sale for $9.99 and with free delivery from Friday, Dec. 4 through Sunday, Dec. 6. You'll also get a $10 reward card to use on your next purchase, according to an email from the company.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, you'll want to opt for delivery rather than heading to the store if possible. If you decide to get your cookie in-store, follow the coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)as of Sept. 11. When coming into contact with others, wear a mask, practice social distancing as much as possible and make sure to wash your hands after leaving the store or handling any packaging.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.