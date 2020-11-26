Making a gingerbread house is undoubtedly one of the tastiest activities of the holidays. If you're looking to enjoy the pastime with your friends and family this season, you'll want to pick up a gingerbread house kit that'll come with everything you to build your dream creation. Check out these gingerbread house kits that will make your holidays extra sweet.

There are plenty of gingerbread house kits that come with pre-baked cookies and pre-made icing so that you don't have to prep this Christmas. Since the festive treats are not only tasty but also an excellent decor for your holiday party, you'll want to craft a gingerbread house that is both unique and aesthetically stunning. There are many gingerbread house kits with a special twist on the classic treats, depending on your preferences. For example, you could get a Peanuts-themed kit which features Snoopy and his friends, or a chocolate chip cookie-flavored kit from Nestle. To help you shop, here are the top gingerbread kits you can buy online this season.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. Holiday Mini Village Gingerbread Kit

You can go all out this winter with this gingerbread kit, which features multiple houses to create your own very own mini village. `The kit comes with icing and candies to perfect your gingerbread masterpiece.

2. Holiday Tree House Kit

For a twist on the usual gingerbread house, check out this gingerbread tree house kit.

3. Holiday Gnome House Kit

You can build your very own gnome home with this kit, which features sugar cookies and decorations like a gnome, wreath, and more.

4. M&M's Holiday House Gingerbread Cookie Kit

If you're an M&M's fan, you'll want to try out this gingerbread house kit. You'll be able to decorate your home with colorful M&M's

5. Nestle Holiday Cottage Gingerbread House Kit

Nestle's gingerbread house kit is perfect for chocolate lovers. You'll get chocolate chip cookie panels to build your dream house, as well as Nestle's semi-sweet morsels to add for decoration.

6. World Tour Trolls Holiday House Gingerbread Cookie Kit

You can spice up your usual gingerbread with this colorful Trolls holiday kit. You'll get to build your house with rainbow confetti cookie, and decorate with plenty of candy stars and gummies.

7. Wilton Ready to Decorate Santa's Farm Gingerbread Barn Decorating Kit

You can impress Santa this Christmas by decorating his gingerbread barn. There are even two reindeers included to set the scene.

8. Peanuts GB House Kit

Join Snoopy and friends this holiday with the Peanuts gingerbread house kit. This kit comes with pre-baked gingerbread, pre-made icing, candy jewels, fruity gummies, mini cookie decorations, scene setters, and more for easy building.

If you decide to order a gingerbread kit this holiday, you'll want to follow the coronavirus safety guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)for picking up deliveries as of Sept. 11. which include wearing a face mask over your nose and mouth when getting your package. After receiving your order, make sure you throw away the packaging and wash your hands.