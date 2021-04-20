April 20 is a pretty popular day, but you might not know that 4/20 actually is home to two holidays. Yep, National Cold Brew Day is also on Tuesday, April 20, and it's a major treat for coffee fans. After all, chains across the country are celebrating the special day with plenty of sweet deals on chilled, caffeinated sips. If you're ready to score some free coffee and deep discounts on your fave iced pick-me-up, check out these National Cold Brew Day deals.

You might not need an incentive to pick up a cold brew on Tuesday, April 20, but coffee chains and retailers nationwide are giving you the perfect excuse to add an extra cup of the good stuff to your agenda for the day. From extra Dunkin' Perks Points to just plain free coffee, you're bound to find a deal that's fitting for your own tribute to the almighty cold brew. To help you decide on where you'll celebrate the special day, here are nine National Cold Brew Day deals to consider.

1. Farmer Boys

California-based Farmer Boys is offering a $1 Vanilla Cold Brew with any purchase all day long on April 20. You can score the deal at participating locations while supplies last. Loyalty members who buy a Vanilla Cold Brew on April 20 can also scan their receipt and get a second $1 Vanilla Cold Brew offer loaded onto their account.

2. Pilot Flying J

Courtesy of Pilot Flying J

You can get a free cup of cold brew at Pilot Flying J with the purchase of any breakfast sandwich or breakfast burrito on April 20, according to an email from the brand to Elite Daily. You can find the offer on the brand's myRewards Plus app, which you can use at 500 participating Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers.

3. Dunkin'

Dunkin' is offering 5x points for DD Perks program members who order a Dunkin' Cold Brew on April 20. You can redeem the deal on the Dunkin' app. If you're not a loyalty member yet, you can sign up on the DD Perks website.

4. Chameleon Organic Coffee

Chameleon Organic Coffee is paying tribute to cold brew with a sweet giveaway that runs through Monday, May 31. Two lucky winners will receive $3,000 in cash as well as free Chameleon Cold Brew. All you'll need to do to enter is take a coffee break from whatever you're doing and head to the Ultimate Coffee Break website where you'll submit your contact info.

5. Stok Cold Brew

If you're a food delivery person, you can enter to win free cold brew and a $420 tip during Stok Cold Brew's National Cold Brew Day sweepstakes. All you'll have to do is tweet the brand @StokColdBrew with your craziest delivery story on April 20 and make sure to include #StoKColdBrew420 and #Sweepstakes. There will be 20 winners chosen randomly.

6. Bizzy Coffee

You can get 20% off online on Bizzy Coffee on April 20. The offer is valid on the brand's two-pack and six-pack concentrates as well as its ready-to-drink Organic Cold Brew Coffee.

7. Java House

Java House's National Cold Brew Day sweepstakes is offering fans the chance to win free gift cards, gift packs, and more. You can enter on the sweepstakes website through April 20.

8. Blue Island

You can score major discounts for the holiday (like $10 off bulk cold brew orders) when you order online at Blue Island through April 23.

9. Golden Ratio

Online retailer Golden Ratio offers a coffee roast called gold coffee, which you can brew at home using a tea bag. You can get a 15% discount on the Golden Ratio website through the end of April to celebrate National Cold Brew Day. All you'll need to do is use the promo "COLDGOLD" when you check out.

When you head to pick up some cold brew for the holiday, make sure to follow the most updated CDC guidelines on social distancing and mask-wearing.