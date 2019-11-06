These Memes About Flounder On 'The Little Mermaid Live' Are Sending Me

You wouldn't expect a fish puppet to cause such a fuss, but alas, that's exactly what's happening. ABC's broadcast of The Little Mermaid Live has blown audiences away on many fronts, but there's one character fans agree is a little... fishy. These memes about Flounder on The Little Mermaid Live may poke fun at the live version of the character, but they also make the best of the rather odd situation.

So here's the deal: Unlike Ariel (Auli'i Cravalho), Sebastian (Shaggy), Ursula (Queen Latifah), Prince Eric (Graham Phillip), and even Chef Louis (John Stamos), the role of Flounder did not get cast with a human actor for this live musical spectacle. Logistically, the reason makes sense: The live portion of the show was all musical; the rest of it featured the dialogue from the original animated film. And since Flounder had no singing parts, there was no need to bring on someone to play his part.

Instead, the Ariel's adorable marine companion was played by a puppet, and audiences apparently found the fake Flounder to be hilarious, terrifying, or a combination of the two.

In fact, many viewers took it upon themselves to compare Flounder's, um, disheveled appearance to real-life human situations, will LOL-worthy results.

Though the puppet Flounder certainly provided some comedic relief on Twitter, some people were a bit disturbed by how the fake fish was portrayed.

Others used the opportunity to provide commentary on their impressions on the show overall.

Some fans suggested the Flounder puppet came from a certain infamous online shopping hub:

More to come...