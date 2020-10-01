Kylie Jenner has stepped out in some seriously iconic looks in her day. Whether it be the Met Gala, the cover of Vogue, or a glitzy night out, her wardrobe never fails to impress. Fans have her most memorable looks stamped in their minds, and as Halloween fast approaches, what better time to channel the lip kit queen? If you're still searching for the perfect ~lewk~ for the spooky holiday, these Kylie Jenner 2020 Halloween costumes will be instantly recognizable.

It's natural Kylie's fans would want to imitate her mega-star style, but she's also quite the Halloween queen herself. In 2019, she debuted three different outfits before the 31st even rolled around. She spent one night channeling her inner mermaid dressed as Ariel from Disney's The Little Mermaid. Another night, she slipped into a Playboy bunny costume for Stassie's Playboy party, and she kicked of Halloweek by channeling her inner pop star as Madonna. Sure, it might sound excessive for some, but Jenner's affinity for over-the-top looks is exactly why she's so much fun to dress up as. These Kylie Jenner costumes will have you taking home "best costume" in any contest you enter this season.

1. Mom On Duty Kylie

Stormi is the most important of all of Jenner's accessories. The attached-at-the-hip duo get cuter every day and are known for their twinning outfits. It's easy to channel Kylie and her baby girl by buying one of her dressed and ordering a second for your bestie.

This blue ruffled dress from Zaful is a perfect choice, just make sure whoever goes as Stormi brings a pacifier and a rattle to paint the perfect picture.

2. "WAP" Music Video Kylie

Despite the controversy surrounding Jenner's appearance in "WAP," her shining moment in the video instantly became an iconic pop culture moment. She delivered major Shania Twain vibes in a head-to-toe leopard print ensemble consisting of a bodysuit and a long train.

This leopard bodysuit from Forever 21 will have your friends singing "WAP" the second they see you step out.

You can add a little drama to your look by recreating Jenner's floor-length train by attaching a leopard print scarf or shawl to each shoulder strap. This one from Walmart will do the trick.

Then, add a pair of thigh high boots of the same print to your outfit and you're set to take on Halloweekend. This pair from Go Jane is affordable and fierce.

3. Kylie Merch

If you want to embody Jenner in a more literal sense, you could simply toss on her "Kylie Tee," which literally features her bikini bod across the front.

Pair the tee with Jenner's matching "chill b*tch" cap, and you've got yourself a ~whole~ look.

4. Stormi World Kylie

Equally as epic as Jenner's fashion looks? The parties she throws. When baby Stormi turned two in February, she got thrown the bash of a lifetime. Her "Stormiworld" themed party was a custom-made amusement park filled with all of her favorite things. There were rides, games, and, of course, plenty of cotton candy. Jenner dressed to the nines for her daughter's party, and it was instantly iconic.

Jenner wore a pink sequin jumpsuit paired with Nike sneakers and totally twinned with her daughter. This jumpsuit from Fashion Nova will have you ready to walk through the Stormi World front gates yourself.

Clip two barrettes into your hair just like Jenner did, and you're ready to roll.

5. Rapunzel Kylie

Jenner delivered major "long hair, don't care" vibes on March 1 when she posted a series of photos rocking one of her coolest hairstyles yet. Jenner rocked a hella long braid in each pic which reached past her feet and then some. Jenner's ultra-long braid was clearly fake, which makes it all the easier to replicate.

Here's your inspo:

It's not every day brands are asked to make floor-length braids, so you'll probably have two weave two separate braid extensions together. This option from Vogue Wigs is two feet long, so clipping or tying two together will give you four feet of fierceness.

To complete Jenner's poolside look, you'll need a one-shouldered brown swimsuit.

Jenner's style evolves tremendously each year, and, in 2020, she served up so many looks that fans have Halloween inspo for days.