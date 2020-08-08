Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's new music video has taken over social media since it premiered on Friday, Aug. 7, and while most fans love the unapologetically raunchy bop, there's one moment in the video that's received some major backlash. Midway through the "WAP" music video, Kylie Jenner struts down a hallway for a 20-second cameo. The brief appearance has caused a ton of reactions and jokes online, and there's even a petition to remove Kylie Jenner from the "WAP" video receiving tens of thousands of signatures on Change.org.

Jenner isn't the only celebrity to show up for a cameo in the new music video. Set in a colorful, otherworldly mansion, the "WAP" video features Cardi B and Meghan Thee Stallion in tons of killer looks as they nail some serious choreo. The various rooms of the mansion reveal Jenner, along with Normani, Rosalía, Mulatto, Rubi Rose, and Sukihana. For her moment, Jenner walked down a hallway in a leopard-print bodysuit complete with matching thigh-high boots, gloves, and a cape during a break in the music. After Jenner entered another room of the mansion, the song started back up again with Cardi launching into her second verse.

Check out the full video below.

Jenner's unexpected cameo incited immediate confusion and ridicule online following the "WAP" video's premiere. Several tweets went viral making jokes about what was behind the door Jenner opened, and critiquing her inclusion. Jenner and other members of her family have been accused of appropriating Black culture several times in the past, which was likely one of the main reasons viewers weren't a fan of her part in the video.

Shortly after the "WAP" video premiered, a petition on Change.org was created asking to edit Jenner out of the music video. The petition's creator summarized the cause by writing, "The video was perfect until we saw K and I wanted to throw my phone." As of this article's publication on the afternoon of Saturday, Aug. 8, the petition has already received over 50,000 signatures.

Although neither Cardi, Megan, nor Jenner has addressed the backlash directly, Cardi did post a message seemingly explaining why she wanted to include Jenner in the video. Cardi tweeted she wanted to include "different women, that are different races and come from different backgrounds but are so powerful and influential."

"WAP" is the lead single of Cardi B's second studio album, which is expected to be released later in 2020.