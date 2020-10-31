The Jenner sisters know how to celebrate Halloween by dressing to the nines, but their Friday, Oct. 30 looks might take the cake. Kendall and Kylie Jenner recreated a childhood Halloween costume on Instagram and it's a total throwback for fans. Their look is a hilarious take on an awkward Halloween costume photo from years ago, but the sisters gave their old costumes a major update.

Kylie shared the epic Halloween costume recreation on her Instagram Stories on Friday, Oct. 30. First, she shared the throwback photo that has become iconic to Kardashian-Jenner fans over the years. The picture features the sisters as kids dressed up in odd Halloween costumes, giving awkward smiles. Fans may recognize the picture as a meme that's surfaced over the years. The original photo features the young sisters wearing pink and platinum wigs and mod-inspired outfits.

The second photo in the thread showed off the sisters' recreation looks before a third pic showcased the OG side-by-side with their updated Halloween costumes.

Along with the bob wigs, the sisters' old look was a funny mix, with Kendall in a white cropped spaghetti strap top with silver on the top, a silver skirt with metallic fringe, and a pair of white knee-high boots. Little Kylie wore a blue outfit with flared pant legs and sparse floral detailing. For 2020, the women kicked it up a notch, making the outfits more adult, and offering a hilarious recreation of the looks.

Kylie's updated costume featured a pink wig, a blue bra with the same floral design, a matching sheer skirt, and flared leg warmers. She also recreated her awkward smile. Kendall's look echoes her sister's sultry upgrade, with a white crop bra with silver detailing, a metallic silver fringe skirt with a large side slit, and near-identical white knee-high boots.

The sisters' genius recreation followed Kylie's Thursday, Oct. 29, group costume with her friends. Kylie wore a red catsuit and snapped a video of herself and her squad dressed up as the Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers. She completed her look with a matching red wig and goggles.

She posted another photo of the costumes with the caption, "it's morphin' time," plus uploaded more snapshots to her Stories, posing with pals Stassie Karanikolaou, her former assistant Victoria Villarroel, and Sofia Villarroel, and two other friends.

Kylie is a pro at coming up with incredible Halloween looks. In October 2019, she dressed up as a sultry Ariel from The Little Mermaid. Fans fell in love with her look down to her seashell bra and sequined skirt, not to mention the adorable Flounder bag. She also dressed up as a Playboy bunny, and Madonna in 2019, so she covered all her bases.

While Kylie's looks are always show-stoppers, her childhood Halloween costume recreation with Kendall is probably the best one yet.