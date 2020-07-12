When you have a regular routine you rarely stray away from, things can get mundane very quickly. It may seem like the days mix into each other with little opportunity for adjusting your schedule, but you can always spice things up with a good playlist. It may seem like a small change, but listening to your favorite songs while on your daily commute or working from home can actually go a long way. Depending on the mood of the playlist, they can keep you motivated to push yourself harder at the gym, or fill you with a sense of serenity while you're studying for finals. And if you're a K-Pop fan, there's thankfully so many playlist options to just plug in your ear phones and let Spotify do the rest. These 10 K-Pop playlists on Spotify will go along with any of your daily plans from the moment you wake up to when you fall asleep, so try incorporating them into your routine for a much-needed refresher.

1. Morning K-Pop Playlist

Whether you're a morning person or not, if you wake up to this playlist, your day will already be off to a good start. It's filled with certified bops that will make you feel pumped to get things going. These songs are especially perfect for belting in the shower because they're just that catchy, so no matter how early it is, you'll definitely feel awake by the end of its rotation.

2. Morning Commute K-Pop Playlist

Commuting to and from work or school can be pretty boring, but adding the right music could make all the difference. With BLACKPINK's "Whistle" and BTS' "Go Go" being at the top of this playlist, you'll be resisting the urge to break out into dance in front of your friends and family.

3. Workday K-Pop Playlist

Whether you're working in front of a computer screen or hustling and bustling on your feet throughout the day, these songs will give you that extra push to get the items on your to-do list done.

4. Study Session K-Pop Playlist

On a different note, if you're looking for a mellow vibe perfect to get you in the zone for a much-needed study session, tracks like Eric Nam's "Good For You," IU's "Throughout The Night," and Heize's "You, Clouds, Rain" will do just the trick.

5. Coffee Shop K-Pop Playlist

This easy-listening playlist is perfect for playing in the background while you're reading, studying, or simply grabbing a cup of coffee at your local cafe.

6. Work Out K-Pop Playlist

Whether yo love exercising or hate it, blasting these epic, upbeat tracks will give you an extra boost to give 100% through your entire workout.

7. Dance Party K-Pop Playlist

A K-Pop playlist couldn't be more fitting for a dance party playlist, because so many songs have amazing beats and sick choreography. While a lot of them might be hard for a normal person to pull off, it's all about having fun with your friends.

8. Chilling with Friends K-Pop Playlist

If you're not the dancing type, or just want to get your friends together for a chill hangout sesh, play these songs to lighten the mood.

9. Love Ballad Playlist

K-Pop love ballads will put you in your feelings like no other, so this playlist delivers all the tunes you could possibly need for any romantic situation, especially your summer date nights.

10. Vacation K-Pop Playlist

Vacations are all about having a good time, and these exciting tracks will help define your best adventures.