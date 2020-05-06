ARMYs are celebrating on Twitter because two of their favorite artists have joined forces for one epic collaboration: IU and BTS' Suga. Their song "Eight" is part of IU's latest comeback and marks her first release since her Love poem mini album, which came out in November 2019. IU's label, EDAM Entertainment, announced her surprise team up with Suga only a week ago, so that's why fans can't believe it's already here. The tweets about IU and BTS' Suga's "Eight" show fans are loving the song.

On April 27, EDAM Entertainment announced IU would release new music in May. Her single with Suga called "Eight" will kick off her highly-anticipated comeback, and her agency described it as something fans have never heard from her before.

EDAM teased fans about their track's concept, explaining the stars used their shared experiences as 27-year-old artists to influence their creative process. "As musicians of the same age, the two singers were able to relate to one another and use that as a foundation for exchanging opinions. They created their own unique synergy, which is reflected in their song," the agency said, according to Soompi.

THE FACT/ImaZinS/Getty Images

Now, "Eight" is finally here and ARMYS are happy to know Suga both produced and featured on the track.

Fans are loving everything about "Eight," including its bittersweet message about the fears and challenges of growing older, but staying forever young. Fans can't stop gushing about the track on Twitter, which soared straight to No. 1 on South Korea's Melon Music real-time chart.