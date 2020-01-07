Justin Bieber may be one of the world's most famous celebrities, but, in many ways, he's just like the rest of us. When he's not busy filming a music video or promoting his new album, Bieber enjoys laughing at memes and sharing them with everyone he knows, too. Although, unlike all of us who laugh at memes starring our fave celebs and social media stars, Bieber is actually a celebrity, meaning, sometimes, he runs into memes of himself. Instead of finding them awkward or embarrassing, Bieber shares them with his millions of followers to enjoy as well. These "Justin Bieber falling off a unicycle" memes are some of the best, and, surprisingly, Bieber apparently didn't realize they existed until now.

The photo of Bieber falling off a unicycle has been floating around online since October, but, for some reason, Bieber just caught wind of it on Jan. 6, and his reaction was everything. Being a huge meme lover, Bieber had to share the hilarious pic on Instagram. "WTF HAHA," Bieber wrote.

His friends and family knew of the photo's existence already, so they teased Bieber for being late to join the party. "You know this is my favorite photo," Hailey Baldwin commented. "I laughed at this pic for a week."

Bieber's manager, Scooter Braun, also joined in on the fun. "Check my page. You’re late bro 😂," Braun said, urging Bieber to check his Instagram, which is filled with hilarious fan edits of Bieber slam-dunking into John Cena, falling into a dinosaur's mouth, and being abducted by aliens.

Bieber loved the fan edits so much, he shared them on his Instagram, too. Here's the one of Bieber getting eaten by a dinosaur (fans captioned it, "Yummy"):

Then, there's this one of Bieber getting abducted by aliens:

Here's another one of Bieber diving into a pool:

Finally, here's my personal fave of Bieber getting picked up by the claw machine:

Bieber may have taken a short break promoting his latest single, "Yummy," to keke over these memes, but don't let this momentary break fool you. The singer has a huge 2020 ahead of him, as he's set to release his documentary Justin Bieber: Seasons, on Jan. 27, followed by his new album and tour. Beliebers are in for an epic year.