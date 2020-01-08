Aldi is kicking off 2020 with some fun food finds. Get ready to stock your fridge with everything from booze-infused cheeses to heart-shaped pizza to pickle-flavored popcorn. These January 2020 Aldi finds are about to make the first month of the new decade a whole lot tastier.

Since Aldi lovers know about its special monthly finds, it's pretty easy for shoppers to get hyped every month to see what's new in-store. Some of the highlights of the brand's January list include some cheeses perfect for platters. Starting on Wednesday, Jan. 15, shoppers will find three different Emporium Selection Spicy Cheddar cheeses. Each selling for $3.49, choose from Sriracha Cheddar Cheese, Dragon's Breath Cheddar Cheese (with habanero peppers), or Red Thai Curry Cheddar Cheese.

Other cheeses set to appear at Aldi are Emporium Selection Valentine's Day Cheese Assortments, which will be available as of Wednesday, Jan. 29. The three heart-shaped options, selling for $3.99 each, are an English Style Mature Cheddar, a Gin and Rhubarb Wensleydale Cheese, and a Wensleydale Cheese with Raspberries and White Chocolate.

Courtesy of Aldi

One of the cutest items coming this month is Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Heart-Shaped Cheese Deli Pizza for $4.99, which will make its debut on Jan. 29.

Aldi is offering plenty of plant-based proteins is big this month, including the Earth Grown Meatless Ground Plant Protein, which is available for $3.99 as of Jan. 8. Other meatless items up for grabs now are the Earth Grown Chickenless Nuggets and the Earth Grown Meatless Breakfast Patties, selling $3.29 and $3.49, respectively.

Tasty bites perfect for snacking abound at Aldi this month, too, including items like Clancy's Dill Pickle Popcorn, coming on Wednesday, Jan. 22, selling for just $1.69 per bag. Also available the week of Jan. 22 are Appetito's Bacon Mac & Cheese Bites, selling for for $3.99. However, if you literally want mac and cheese all the time, you can try Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Mac & Cheese Thin Crust Pizza for $3.89, starting on Jan. 29. If you can't wait to dive down into some unique snack options from Aldi, its Simply Nature White Cheddar Popcorn Chips are available for $1.99 as of Jan. 8.

While these options will all be available throughout the month, don't wait too long to pick them up.