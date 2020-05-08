No matter where you’re calling from, video conferencing platforms like Zoom can help you stay connected with your friends and co-workers. One of the most popular features on Zoom is the ability to swap out your background IRL for a virtual one, so you can chat with any type of surroundings. These IKEA Zoom backgrounds channel the designs from your fave Swedish furniture company. The only thing missing is the meatballs.

Before you start using Zoom's virtual background feature, make sure you're using Zoom version 4.6.0 on your Mac or PC computer. If you're using the Zoom mobile app, you'll need an iPhone a or later or a fifth-generation iPad or later and the latest update. Next, create an account and sign into Zoom. To change your physical background for a virtual one, go to Settings and click on the Virtual Background tab. From there, you can select the plus icon (+) to upload your own with a high-resolution image or video from royalty-free image services like Pixabay, Unsplash, and Pexels.

IKEA created its own Zoom backgrounds that you can use during your meetings. When you're on the site, you can scroll through different background categories, including Celebrations, Office, Spaces, and Romantic Date. Each category has a different type of space, so there should be something to fit whatever vibe you're going for. To download one you like, click the down arrow in the upper right corner of the image. Check out the virtual IKEA makeovers that await you.

A bright home office space

This white home office background for Zoom is a breath of fresh air with modern decor.

Pink and red bedroom

You can use this IKEA background for a tidy bedroom space if you want to hide your cluttered room.

At the office

Work from a modern office space, which will make you look so professional for your next meeting.

Tranquil white bedroom

This bedroom background from IKEA is so bright and cheerful, you'll wish it was yours IRL.

A backyard celebration

Gather around a backyard celebration backdrop to celebrate someone's birthday, or use it for one of your virtual family nights.

Cozy, romantic balcony

This little apartment space from IKEA is transformed with a few lighting fixtures and a cozy couch.

Funky living room space

Give your crew a video call with this funky IKEA living room background for Zoom.

Rooftop living

Imagine you're out on a warm night, enjoying views of the city from this chic rooftop background.

Pink workspace

An office space doesn't have to be boring, and this pretty-in-pink IKEA background from Zoom proves it.

Rosy bedroom

This lived-in room is both tidy and welcoming, making for the perfect virtual bedroom space.

View of the fireworks

This background puts you right in the middle of the skyline with romantic textural elements — and a view of fireworks (!!!).

Art studio

You can call from an art studio filled of natural light when you use this IKEA background for Zoom.

Outdoor patio

This virtual IKEA background has the perfect blend of outdoor plants and comfortable furnishings.

These backgrounds will virtually upgrade your space so you can chat in style on your next Zoom call.