It's officially gift-giving season! As people are scrambling to find last-minute presents for their loved ones, one surefire way to help clear their lists is if they have a BLINK in the family because they'll love anything to do with BLACKPINK. From posters and photocards, to albums and concert tickets, as long as Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa, and Rosé are involved, that's all that matters. Since there's so much merchandise of the group online, it can actually get overwhelming finding the perfect gift. If you're currently searching for the right present to get your loved one, here are 12 holiday gift ideas for BLACKPINK fans.

2020 has been an amazing year for BLACKPINK fans because the girls made three comebacks. In June, they dropped their smash single "How You Like That," and then just two months later, they returned with "Ice Cream," featuring Selena Gomez. After asking for a full-length album for so long, fans finally got BLACKPINK's debut LP, The Album, in October. For every comeback the girls had, more merchandise came pouring in. These 12 products — both official and fan-made — were some of the best that came out this year, so you'll definitely want to check them out.

1. The Album

The most essential item for fans this holiday season is The Album. There are four versions, but no matter which one you purchase, you'll receive a hardcover photobook, four postcards, a credits sheet, two random photocards, two random postcards, a random sticker, random poster, mounted photo card, and obviously, the CD. Plus, the Target exclusive edition comes with two group photocards and a group poster. Remember: You get all this for $25, so it's a really good deal.

2. The Album Vinyl Record

If your friend already has all four versions of The Album, that's no problem, because you can still give them the vinyl record instead. It'll look great on their shelf with the rest of their BLACKPINK album collection.

3. BLACKPINK Photo Square T-Shirt

When the group goes on another world tour, your friend will be ready to rep their favorite K-Pop stars with this T-shirt featuring Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa, and Rosé.

4. BLACKPINK Black & White Hoodie

This black and white hoodie will keep your special someone warm throughout the whole winter season.

5. BLACKPINK Light-Up Plush Heart

Another thing that will keep your friend cozy is this soft, heart-shaped plush that is not only perfect for taking a nap, but a spontaneous karaoke session, because when you press the center, the plush is meant to "turn your living room into a concert" through a synced light show.

6. BLACKPINK Personalized K-Pop Tumbler Cup

Etsy is the No. 1 place to get unique gifts, like this BLACKPINK personalized tumbler. It holds 16 oz. of liquid, and the best part is, you can either get a black cup with a pink decal or a pink cup with a black decal. Getting your fave member's name on the back is also an option.

7. BLACKPINK 2021 New Wall Calendar

Keep organized with this 2021 BLACKPINK wall calendar. It features so many gorgeous pictures of the members, meaning it basically serves as a poster, too. You also get a photocard set with your purchase, so you can't go wrong with this one.

8. BLACKPINK Airpods Case

Put a smile on your friend's face with this cool BLACKPINK-inspired Airpods case that'll go perfectly with their heart-shaped light stick.

9. Fuzzy BLACKPINK Phone Case Cover

This cute phone case allows for a more subtle nod toward BLACKPINK that only other fans will truly understand.

10. "How You Like That" Print

Add some more pizzazz to their walls (which, let's be honest, are probably already covered in posters) with this gorgeous, illustrated print featuring all four members.

11. BLACKPINK Christmas Card

If you go the gift card route, don't just get any random Hallmark card. Instead, opt for this BLACKPINK one because you can get your friend's name on it. The personalization will make the gift all the more thoughtful.

12. Tickets to BLACKPINK: THE SHOW

Finally, get your loved one the gift of a virtual concert experience. The event takes place on Sunday, Dec. 27, which means you have plenty of time to make the purchase, especially since you don't have to wrap it.

The sooner you make your decision on which piece of merch you'll get, the more likely your item will arrive in time for Christmas!