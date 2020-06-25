Attention, BLINKS: Make room on your shelves for more BLACKPINK merchandise, because on Sunday, June 21, the group launched their highly-anticipated collaboration with Jazwares toy company. You'll totally be interested in buying everything in the collection because they're not only really affordable, but also super cute. Out of all the items, BLACKPINK's Jazwares dolls are a must-have purchase because they capture Jennie, Rosé, Lisa, and Jisoo's likeness so perfectly. Whether you're looking to buy a single product or the entire line, here's everything you need to know about BLACKPINK's Jazwares collab.

Jazwares first announced its partnership with the group in February by teasing a line of BLACKPINK-inspired collectibles was coming this summer. While fans have treated themselves to tons of BLACKPINK merchandise through the years, like light sticks, photo cards, and T-shirts, they've never had miniature figures of the girls before.

On Feb. 20, Jazwares shared a preview of the dolls that only revealed the silhouettes of the dolls, which made fans more excited to see the collection.

Now, after months of waiting, BLACKPINK's Jazwares collection is here. To help make up your mind about what to get, here's everything you need to know about the launch.

What Do The BLACKPINK Jazwares Dolls Look Like?

Fans know BLACKPINK switches up their style every comeback. They never know what to expect when the group drops a new music video, but all they know is their looks are going to be iconic. Now, BLINKs can get their favorite outfits in toy form because the group's dolls come in three different sets inspired by their best music videos through the years: "Kill This Love," "DDU-DU DDU-DU," and "BOOMBAYAH."

Courtesy of JAZWARES

Courtesy of JAZWARES

Courtesy of JAZWARES

How Much Do The BLACKPINK Jazwares Dolls Cost?

As for the prices, fans can get the "Mystery Pop Star" package that comes with a single three-inch doll wrapped up in a microphone-shaped case (which can also be used for storage) for just $4.99. Because there are 12 dolls, you'll never know which one you'll get each time.

The Superstars Assortment is a bit more fancy because, apart from including a doll in a pretty heart-shaped box, it also comes with three mix-and-match fashion accessories for the toy, confetti, and a beaded bracelet for you. Each package costs $10.99.

Courtesy of JAZWARES

Courtesy of JAZWARES

The final item in the collection is the Light-Up Plush Heart — a soft, pink heart-shaped plush that brings BLACKPINK’s music to life and into your own room through a synced light show. It features four different light-up effects, including fading in and out, rotating around the heart, blinking in a "heartbeat" pattern, and responding to music and sound patterns. It's available for $14.99.

COURTESY OF JAZWARES

Where To Buy BLACKPINK's Jazwares Dolls

Now that you're familiar with all the products, you're probably wondering where you can get your hands on them. Luckily for you, they're all available at Target, which means you can get them while doing your next grocery run.

BLACKPINK's Jazwares collab comes just as the girls are making their comeback with "How You Like That," so it's a very exciting time to be a BLINK right now.