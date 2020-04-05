One of the easiest ways to add a personal touch to your video chats is to use a virtual background. There are plenty of backdrops you can use to replace your real surroundings, and if you're a Grey's Anatomy fan, you have a ton of iconic images and settings from the long-running medical drama to choose from. These Grey's Anatomy Zoom backgrounds are the perfect way to spice up your next call with your pals.

Season 16 of Grey's Anatomy comes to an end with Episode 29 on April 9, and the finale promo gives a sneak peak into the excitement and drama that's to come. You can celebrate the end of the Season 16 with a cool Grey's-themed background. The Grey's Anatomy Twitter account shared two images you can use, along with the caption, "Insert yourself into the world of #GreysAnatomy. Save these photos to your computer or phone, and set it as the background for your next video conference call!" The scenes feature the gorgeous dream house that McDreamy built for Meredith, so you can pretend your living your best life in that lush living room or kitchen next time you call up some friends.

To use virtual backgrounds, you'll want to make sure you're running Zoom version 4.6.0 on your PC or Mac, or an updated iOS Zoom mobile app. To use the mobile app, you need an iPhone 8 or later or a fifth-generation iPad or later. Once you've got Zoom on your computer or phone, you can start swapping out your surroundings with a cool Grey's Anatomy backdrop.

There are many options to choose from that'll transport you to Seattle Grace Hospital, including the Medical Team Background from Unsplash, the Hospital Bed Background from Unsplash, the Operating Room Background from Unsplash, the X-Ray Background from Pixabay, the Skeleton Background from Pexels, and the Stethoscope Background from Pexels. Take a look around all of these high-definition background websites for the perfect medical backdrop that will make all your Grey's-loving friends jealous.

Once you've decided on the backdrop you'd like, you'll need to save the image to your computer or phone. To set it as your virtual background just head to the Zoom web portal and click Meeting Settings. Then, select the Meet tab where you'll see the Virtual Background option. After you've uploaded your image, you'll be all set for your next Grey's-themed video chat.