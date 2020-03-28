The medical staff at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital are prepared for almost anything. They've treated all kinds of patients, day in and day out, and manage to keep their heads on their shoulders even in the most outrageous circumstances. However, the Grey's Anatomy Season 16, Episode 20 promo shows the doctors will have to focus on treating one of their own next week, and it looks like it might be one of the hardest things any of them will have to do.

Warning: Spoilers for Season 16, Episode 19 of Grey's Anatomy follow. On the March 26 episode of Grey's Anatomy, viewers saw Dr. Richard Webber have a medical emergency while he presented at a Los Angeles medical conference. In addition to seeing hallucinations of his soon-to-be-ex-wife in his hotel room, he uttered nonsensical phrases in front of the conference members during his presentation. Those standing by realized something was seriously wrong, and Webber was soon sent to hospital in Los Angeles.

In the upcoming episode, titled "Sing It Again," it looks like he'll be transported back to Seattle, and the staff at Grey Sloan will be responsible for figuring out what's going on with him. The promo starts with Bailey giving a medical briefing to the group: "Sixty-five-year-old male suffering from memory lapses and erratic behavior," she explains, soon revealing the patient is in fact the de facto father figure of the surgeons. "He is not the Richard Webber you know and love," Bailey warns the staff.

Next, the promo features various Grey Sloan Memorial workers all pitching in on Richard's case: His wife Catherine looks distraught as she begs Jackson to work harder to figure out what's wrong with Richard. Then, it cuts to an emotional moment with Meredith as she speaks to Richard. "I can fix you<' she tells him. "Because you are the one who taught me everything I know."

TV Promos on YouTube

With the life of another beloved Grey's character in jeopardy, the episode promises to be an action-packed one that might even make you shed a tear or two along the way. Fingers crossed Richard makes it out okay on this one.

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.