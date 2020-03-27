Fans have learned the hard way that Shonda Rhimes isn't afraid of killing off her characters — no matter how much audiences love them — but it's still never easy to see one of them go. Naturally, when anyone on Grey's seems to be in danger, everyone is on the edge of their seat to see if they'll make it through. So, with the recent health scare of Dr. Richard Webber, Grey's Anatomy fans are nervous he'll die, though nothing is set in stone on the show yet.

Warning: Spoilers for Season 16, Episode 19 of Grey's Anatomy follow. The March 26 episode of Grey's was a wild ride, to say the least. The doctors took some time away from Grey Sloan Memorial to attend a medical conference in Los Angeles. The episode started with Maggie running into an old colleague, and things got hot between them. It was a much-needed break from all of the chaos that typically occurs at the hospital.

But of course, no Grey's episode is complete without a couple of twists, and this episode had a big one involving Webber. The esteemed professional arrived at the conference excited to be giving a speech at the event. He mentioned to Maggie in the lobby he had re-written his speech several times to make it perfect for the event.

Then, Richard's (soon-to-be-ex) wife Catherine unexpectedly showed up at the Los Angeles hotel where he was staying, and they sweetly reminisced on their fights and ability to make up with one another. She stayed for a steamy night, and in the morning, Richard brought her coffee — or at least that's what it seemed like.

With a brief camera cut-away, audiences realized Catherine wasn't actually in the room as Richard was talking to her. It turned out, Richard had been hallucinating his wife's presence the whole time, and fans' concerns about his well-being were only amplified once he took the stage for his speech.

ABC

On the stage, Richard claimed he had found the cure to cancer, and basically talked in circles while nonsensical drawings he created flashed on the screen above him. When Maggie and the other doctors tried to politely escort him off, he didn't recognize them and tried to push them back. "Call 9-1-1," Maggie screamed, adding, "I think he's having a stroke."

Next thing you know, Richard was being pushed on a gurney through a hospital. "What's going on?" he asked, to which Maggie responded: "I don't know." And with that, the episode ended, leaving viewers to wonder what's going on with Richard, and how serious it could be.

Many Grey's fans are especially worried because the situation feels all too familiar. Back in 2008, Izzie Stevens realized she was having hallucinations of her dead fiancé and the cause ended up being a tumor that nearly killed her. Luckily, she lived beyond that ailment, so even if Richard has a similar problem, he might still make it out okay... unless Grey's writers want to give Richard a different ending than they gave Izzie. Fans will just have to wait and see.

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.