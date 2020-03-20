Things are about to get hot on Grey's Anatomy. The doctors get to trade in their scrubs and hectic hospital schedule for business attire and pool lounging at a medical conference... and when the doctors are away, they'll have some time to play. Seriously_ the Grey's Anatomy Season 16, Episode 19 promo shows the characters are going to have some fun outside the hospital.

Warning: Spoilers for Grey's Anatomy Season 16, Episode 18 follow. This romantic storyline is a much-needed break from all of the recent high-stakes drama on the show. The past few episodes have been hectic, to say the least. Fans recently found out Alex Karev left his wife Jo for his ex Izzie, thereby losing one of the beloved original cast members.

Next, came the pro bono surgery day, when the hospital staff tried to execute more than 20 surgeries in one day. Of course, things didn't go smoothly; there were time constraints, medical complications, and angry patients that added tons of problems. Add all that to the fact that DeLuca suspected a teenage patient was in danger of being a victim of human trafficking on the same day, and the whole thing was almost too much to handle.

Luckily, the next episode might be a little more lighthearted. The promo first previews what's coming up on Station 19, then reveals just a few seconds of the upcoming Grey's action. Luckily, what it does show looks pretty exciting.

TV Promos on YouTube

"The doctors are away, and ready to play," the narrator explains, as it shows Maggie Pierce and Teddy Altman in business clothes, suggesting they're at some sort of conference together. "I don't sleep with strangers," Maggie says, but then an image of a very attractive man flashes on the screen and it seems like she might just change her tune.

Maggie and the mystery man are seen kissing, sitting by the pool, and sharing a few other steamy moments. "I've never fallen this hard in one night," the man tells her in whispered tones. If that doesn't make the hair on the back of your neck stand up, I don't know what will.

Season 16 of Grey's Anatomy continues on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.