The past few episodes of Grey's Anatomy have been pretty drama filled, mostly due to relationship conflicts and developments amongst the staff at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. From the looks of it, things won't be slowing down anytime soon, but the relationship drama is getting swapped out for medical chaos in the upcoming episode. The Grey's Anatomy Season 16, Episode 18 promo shows there's a lot, and I mean a lot, of surgeries coming up.

The past few episodes of Grey's have arguably focused on the characters and their personal relationships more than hospital patients themselves.There is always a medical case or two covered in each episode, but between Alex Karev leaving his wife Jo for his ex Izzie and Amelia realizing Link may potentially not been the father of her child, there wasn't much time for the episodes to focus on too many dramatic medical situations.

But things will definitely change in the next episode, which is titled "Give a Little Bit." Meredith gathers all of the staff together for a super intense surgical day where they have to somehow perform 25 surgeries in 12 hours.

Of course, nothing can be simple and easy when it comes to Grey's. "There's bound to be a hitch or two," says Owen Hunt, and sure enough patients are soon seen crying out "How much longer?" in desperation. Things seem to get continuously more intense in the hospital, then a "Code Violet" is called across the hospital. "What is a code violet?" one of the angered waiting room people ask. Meredith responds "It means somebody is getting violent with medical staff." The promo then cuts to show the doctors' scared faces and Miranda Bailey trying to gently de-escalate the situation with fear in her eyes.

The episode is sure to keep viewers on the edge of their seat as the chaotic hospital day unfolds. To get a sense of the thrill to come, check out the promo below.

TV Promos on YouTube

Season 16 of Grey's Anatomy continues on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.