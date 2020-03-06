While it's going to take fans a long time to get over Alex Karev's devastating exit from Grey's Anatomy, the show is giving fans plenty of ways to keep their minds occupied. Not least of the twisty storylines giving viewers tons to think about is Amelia's pregnancy. After weeks of making audiences guess who her unborn baby's father is, Grey's Anatomy's Season 16, Episode 17 promo hints the paternity test reveal is coming.

Earlier in the season, Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) and Link (James Christopher Carmack) were in their sweet little love bubble with a baby on the way. That is... until Amelia did the math and realized her pregnancy may have, um, begun before her relationship with Link did. This left Amelia (and literally all Grey's Anatomy viewers) questioning if Amelia's future baby could have actually been conceived with Owen, who Amelia slept with not long before getting with Link.

At long last, it looks like audiences will get their answer. The promo for the March 12 episode — titled, for some reason that's not immediately clear, "Life on Mars?" — promises "the paternity results you've been waiting for, and shows clips of Amelia, Link, Owen, and Teddy all looking tense AF.

TV Promos on YouTube

The promo doesn't give anything away when it comes to revealing who the future father is, so it could really go either way. Of course, Amelink shippers are hoping this Owen possibility was just a red herring, and that the couple will be the biological parents and go on to have a happy little nuclear family. However, those who know Grey's well and are a bit more jaded might not be so optimistic.

This is clearly the main storyline of the upcoming episode, but here's what else is going down over at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital in the upcoming episode, per the official synopsis:

A wealthy inventor arrives at Grey Sloan and asks Koracick for help, while Meredith struggles to save a woman with diabetes who has been rationing her insulin. Jo and Link fight to save a young man who fell onto train tracks, and Jackson and Vic's relationship hits a snag.

Catch the new episode on Thursday, March 12 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.