Ever since Justin Chambers announced his exit from Grey's Anatomy, fans have been calling out for the show to give Dr. Alex Karev a proper sendoff. And now, it's finally happening in the series' upcoming episode. However, judging from the amount I cried just from watching the Grey's Anatomy Season 16, Episode 16 promo, it's not going to be pretty.

On Jan. 10, Chambers shook the fandom when he released a statement saying he was leaving Grey's after being on the series since Day 1. The shock of losing Alex Karev was made even worse when fans discovered they'd already seen Chambers' final episode. The last scenes he filmed were reportedly shown in the Nov. 14 episode, before Karev left to take care of his sick mother. This revelation had fans equally distraught and pissed off. How could Grey's do Karev dirty and not give him a big, emotional sendoff? Are they really just going to send him off to his mom's and be done with it?

But don't fret, dear ones, because even though Chambers hasn't filmed any new Grey's scenes since his exit, the writers found a way to bring Karev to fans' screens once last time, in the form of heart-wrenching flashback clips. Check out the promo for the March 5 episode, titled "Leave A Light On," below:

TV Promos on YouTube

Yep, this one's gonna hurt. Since Karev left in November, fans have only gotten little hints about what his ultimate fate would be — specifically via Jo (Camilla Luddington), who has essentially convinced herself that her husband has left her. But fans of Karev aren't so sure the doctor — who has become a fan-favorite over all these years — would just desert his wife (nor his bestie Meredith) like that.

Unfortunately, the likely alternative to Alex just peacing out would be death, and fans aren't exactly ready to face that reality, either. Basically, viewers are going to be crushed no matter what fate is revealed for the beloved doctor. You might want to watch this episode with your person, because you're going to need some moral support to get through it.

Karev's farewell episode airs on Thursday, March 5 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.