Grey's Anatomy knows how to emotionally wreck its fans, and this latest twist is really going to hurt. So, let's just rip off the bandage: Justin Chambers is leaving Grey’s Anatomy, meaning viewers will soon be saying goodbye to the beloved Dr. Alex Karev. The announcement was made on Jan. 10, less than two weeks before the series' mid-season premiere.

Grey's is in its sixteenth season, so fans are pretty jaded about cast members coming and going on the reg. However, Chambers is one of only four remaining actors who have been on the show from the very start, making his departure especially heart-wrenching.

For his part, Chambers also seems pretty emotional about this conscious uncoupling. "As I move on from Grey’s Anatomy, I want to thank the ABC family, Shonda Rimes, original cast members Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, and James Pickens, and the rest of the amazing cast and crew, both past and present, and, of course, the fans for an extraordinary ride," he told Deadline. "There’s no good time to say goodbye to a show and character that’s defined so much of my life for the past 15 years."

Chambers explained he's leaving Grey's in order to diversify his acting roles. Considering he's been playing the same character for the past 15 years, it's an understandable career move. "As I turn 50 and am blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is that time,” he said.

After you get over the shock of discovering Chambers went from intern to a 50-year-old dreamboat TV doctor in the blink of an eye, you'll probably immediately jump to wondering how, and when, the show will address his exit. So far, it's not clear. In the first half of Season 16, Karev seemed to be doing pretty well for himself: He was running things as the chief at Pacific Northwest General Hospital, and his relationship with Jo seemed to be going strong. However, just because things were looking good for him, it doesn't mean tragedy won't strike. In fact, wouldn't it be just like Grey's to kill off or otherwise send away a character right when everything is going well?

Grey's Anatomy returns to ABC with its mid-season premiere on Jan. 23, so fans hopefully won't have to wait too long to find out the fate of their beloved surgeon.