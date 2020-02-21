Grey's Anatomy fans only just recovered from the wild car-crashing-through-bar scenario, which means it's time for another tragedy to strike the doctors of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. This time, it's a deadly blizzard that's going to leave people stranded and freezing. Judging from the looks of the Grey's Anatomy Season 16, Episode 15 promo, it's going to be a pretty intense episode, and there's reason to believe fans should be especially worried about Andrew DeLuca.

Warning: Spoilers for Season 16, Episode 14 of Grey's Anatomy follow. The previous episode saw DeLuca in rough shape. In desperately trying to save his patient Suzanne's life, he got a bit manic, alarming those around him — especially Meredith. Dr. Grey went from concerned to pissed when DeLuca went behind her back in a last-ditch effort to keep Suzanne alive (which worked), and she ended up telling DeLuca he was acting like his father (a big no-no). In response, DeLuca got eerily calm, and officially broke up with Meredith by saying, "I don’t need this. I don’t need you. We’re done."

Coming off all that drama, it's no surprise DeLuca wants to put some distance between himself and his ex. But the way he's going to do so in the next episode is definitely taking things to the extreme. Check out the promo for the Feb. 27 episode, titled "Snowblind," to find out what's going down:

And here's the synopsis:

Meredith and Carina question DeLuca’s uncharacteristic behavior when he volunteers to perform a life-threatening task during a blizzard. Meanwhile, Bailey tries to help Joey with his future, while Richard trains a new intern at the hospital.

So yeah, a snowstorm will hit, and DeLuca will task himself with walking through it in order to save a patient's life. If that's not scary enough, a clip later in the promo teases DeLuca will at some point be unreachable, which could hint at anything from shoddy cell service to DeLuca freezing to death.

So bundle up, folks, and get ready for what's looking to be a chilling episode of Grey's on Feb. 27 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.